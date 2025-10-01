Who is Aaron Mercury? GoFundMe for Mexican influencer initiated by fans following La Casa de los Famosos México elimination

Aaron Mercury was eliminated from La casa de los famosos México Season 3 days before the grand finale (Image via YouTube/Aaron Mercury)

Aaron Mercury’s fans created a fundraiser for him after he was eliminated from the third season of La Casa de los Famosos México, the Mexican version of Celebrity Big Brother. The GoFundMe page described his eviction as “injustice” and urged others to donate and raise prize money for the former housemate.

Aaron Mercury, whose real name is Aaron Hernandez Gonzalez, is a Mexican influencer and a content creator. He is also a singer and has released tracks such as Bien, Súper Conectados and Apaga la luz. The influencer’s content includes comedy sketches, lifestyle, fashion, skincare and more, targeting the Spanish-speaking Gen Z audience.

Aaron boasts 19.6 million followers on TikTok, 5.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.2 million followers on X. Meanwhile, his YouTube channel has 793,000 subscribers. As mentioned, he is also a reality TV star and has appeared in La Casa de los Famosos México Season 3, from where he was evicted on Day 64.

Many fans have described Mercury’s eviction as fraudulent, according to El Universal. The reality star and influencer has also reacted to the allegations in a recent interview.

Aaron Mercury refutes the fraud accusations following his La Casa de los Famosos México elimination

The social media star was among the most popular housemates this season in the Mexican version of Celebrity Big Brother. However, days before the grand finale, Aaron Mercury got evicted, leaving many of his fans disappointed. Many viewers alleged fraud, citing the reality star’s massive social media following.

During a chat with El Universal, Aaron Mercury denied the conspiracy theories around injustice and said (translated from Spanish):

“In there, what you had (in terms of numbers) was the same and the first week was interesting, but after that, it's more about who you are. It doesn't matter if someone has 100 followers or 1 million; it's what people decide.”

During the conversation, Mercury also named the co-contestants he would like to see winning Season 3:

“Everyone deserves it, but I really identify with them because we've only just begun our first steps, and this could be a great deal. I'd like Aldo or Abelito to win it.”

Although Mercury couldn’t win the $4,000,000 MXN prize, his fans started a GoFundMe. A user, Mariel Garcia Valdes, launched a GoFundMe to raise prize money for Aaron and wrote (translated from Spanish):

“Hello, we are Team Teresas and I am raising funds to cover the injustice of a great winning man who deserves that and more.”

The campaign raised $13,140 MXN within two days, but the organizer disabled it.