Who are Jack Schlossberg’s parents? All about John F. Kennedy’s grandson as he launches bid for Jerry Nadler’s congressional seat

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg has just announced that he is running for Congress. The 32-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that he will be contesting from New York’s 12th congressional district, which is being vacated by Representative Jerry Nadler’s retirement.

Jack Schlossberg was born to Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg. Caroline is John F. Kennedy and former First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s daughter. Jack was born in 1993, the youngest brother to two older sisters, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg and Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg, as per People Magazine.

His parents named him John Bouvier “Jack” Kennedy Schlossberg in a tribute to both his famous grandparents.

Schlossberg attended Yale University where he studied history, after which the young Kennedy went to Harvard Law School to study law and business, according to People Magazine.

He passed the bar two years ago in 2023.

BREAKING: Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy, has announced that he’ll seek Jerry Nadler’s congressional seat. He says the Democratic Party needs someone who can stand up strongly to Trump. pic.twitter.com/R4ryuJ3TsI — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 12, 2025

While announcing his bid for New York’s 12th congressional district, Jack Schlossberg said that the country is undergoing a constitutional crisis

In a post on Instagram, where he is quite active, Jack Schlossberg heavily criticized President Donald Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ while launching his own candidature for New York’s 12th congressional district. He said,

“250 years after America was founded, and our country is at a turning point. It’s a crisis at every level. A cost of living crisis sponsored by the Big Beautiful Bill. Historic cuts to social programs working families rely on. Health care, education, child care. It’s a corruption crisis. The President has made almost a billion dollars this year. He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office.”

While outlining what he thought are the political crises plaguing the country today, Schlossberg noted that the Democrat Party’s hope lies in taking control of the House of Representatives. He continued,

“It’s a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government. He’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics. The worst part is: it doesn’t have to be this way. And it wasn’t, always. We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives.”

While talking about his own election bid, Schlossberg noted his connection to the district, and remarked,

“My name is Jack Schlossberg, and I’m running for Congress to represent my home, New York’s 12th congressional district, where I was born and raised, where I took the bus to school every single day from one side of the district to the other.”

Schlossberg is a relatively new entrant in the political arena. Previously, he had a short stint at the State Department and was a political correspondent for Vogue.com, as per The New York Times.

However, he told the publication that his work in the media industry would aid his political career. He said,

“I also bring two years now of experience in a toxic and polluted media environment where, unlike a lot of people, I know how to breathe that air. I think that this district needs somebody who knows how to fight back effectively in this new political era that we’re living in.”

Some of the other contenders for the district include Nadler’s mentee Micah Lasher and Jami Floyd, a lawyer and journalist, as per The New York Times.

Erik Bottcher, member of the West Side City council and a young non-profit founder, Liam Elkind have also launched their respective bids.