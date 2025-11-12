Is Jack Schlossberg dating? All about ex Krissy Jones as John F Kennedy’s grandson launches bid for congressional seat

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, speaks on stage (Image via Getty)

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of the 35th U.S. President, John F. Kennedy, has announced that he is running for Congress next year. He shared the news of his bid for public office in an email to supporters on Tuesday, November 11, and in an interview with The New York Times.

"There is nothing our party can’t do to address costs of living, corruption and the constitutional crisis that we’re in. But without the control of Congress, there’s almost nothing that we can do," he told the outlet.

As Jack, a 32-year-old Harvard Law graduate, steps into the political spotlight, interest in his personal life has resurfaced, mainly his past relationships.

Although his current relationship status is unknown, Style Caster on August 21, 2024, reported that Jack was seen on the dating app Raya.

He was previously linked to yoga entrepreneur Krissy Jones in 2017. According to an insider cited by Radar Online, Krissy and Jack began exclusively dating two years later, in 2019.

The same year, he reportedly celebrated the 4th of July with Krissy in her hometown in Indiana.

However, the couple broke up by the end of the year after Jack allegedly cheated on Krissy, the outlet's insider said.

"She told friends that it’s over between them. She said he snuck around on her."

They continued:

"She said it’s for the best."

An Indiana Native, Krissy Jones is a yoga entrepreneur and the co-founder of Sky Ting Yoga Studio in New York City. Before beginning her journey in New York as a yoga Teacher, Krissy studied exercise science at college.

She is also described as a Nike-sponsored yoga trainer by Square Space.

Jones founded Sky Ting Yoga in Chinatown in 2015, "inspired by art, design, and the rich culture of diversity of downtown New York," according to their official website.

"Krissy’s teaching style is informed by her dedicated study of Iyengar, Katonah Yoga, Vinyasa, and modern dance—alignment-based, safe, and quietly powerful," her description states.

Speaking about her previous work with Nike in a 2021 interview with Fashionista, Krissy said:

"I like Nike, I've worked with Nike for a really long time, and I'm more sporty. I like actual sportswear looks and sneakers."

Was Jack Schlossberg dating Selena Gomez?

Following his reported split with Krissy Jones, Jack Schlossberg was rumoured to be dating pop icon Selena Gomez in 2020.

However, Selena denied the speculation, replying to a post on Instagram that claimed they had an affair from 2020 to 2021.

"According to a few tabloids, Selena Gomez and John Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021. The grandson of the U.S. president John Kennedy offered her the White House, and she fell for it," the post stated.

In response, Selena commented:

"Never met this human sorry."

According to Style Caster, Jack was recently linked to poet Orion Carloto. However, neither party confirmed the rumours.

The two appeared to remain on friendly terms, as seen in an X exchange.

In October 2020, Carloto posted, "maybe i’ve always been more comfortable in chaos," prompting Jack to respond, "Than in what !"

maybe i’ve always been more comfortable in chaos — orion (@orionvanessa) October 6, 2020

She answered back:

"than in the stillness of life, jack!!!"

Four years later, on November 28, 2024, JFK's grandson posted a TikTok about breakups.

"Someone said this to me the other day — you feel like you're mourning someone who's alive, 'Wow.'You can't get so down about breakups because — that's the thing — the other person's a psychopath. If they didn't want to be with you, they're so dumb," Jack stated.

Later on December 1, he again hinted that he was going through a breakup in a TikTok video, saying, "Heartbreak sucks. Getting broken up with sucks."

Stay tuned for more updates.