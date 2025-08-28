Who are Gabby Petito’s parents? Mom remembers 4-year anniversary of daughter’s death

Gabby Petito's parents and step-parents (Image via Youtube/@fox13seattle)

Four years after Gabby Petito died, her parents and step-parents still remember and honor her life and support victims of domestic violence. Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, shared a post on Instagram in commemoration, and expressed her feelings in a post with a video highlighting and celebrating her daughter’s life on August 27, 2025.

"Missing you for 4 years now. Time doesn’t heal, but we hold onto the memories. You visit us in dreams, send signs daily, and the work you’re doing from the other side is bigger than you ever could have imagined here. Until we’re together again," Nichole Schmidt wrote on Instagram.

Gabby, 22, was a well-known American travel blogger who was murdered by her fiancé Brian Laundrie in 2021, while on their trip across the country.

Gabby's disappearance and subsequent murder received national press, and her case sparked much discussion on intimate partner violence. Laundrie later died by suicide, leaving only his notebook confession.

Gabby was born in 1999 to Nichole Schmidt and Joseph "Joe" Petito. The couple separated a while later but agreed to co-parent and look after their daughter together. According to People, both Nichole and Joe later remarried; Nichole, to Jim Schmidt in 2005, while Joe married Tara Petito shortly thereafter. According to her parents' statements, all four parent figures co-parented Gabby.

Their close connection was evident in interviews and in September’s Netflix docuseries American Murder: Gabby Petito, Tara talked about Gabby Petito’s wish to live together with her family. She said:

"She always wanted us, all four parents, to live together under one roof."

"I think her spirit shines down now and is so happy that we're working together and we're together all the time because that's what she wanted,” Nichole added.

How Gabby Petito’s family turned tragedy into advocacy and legal action

After Gabby's death, her parents were able to take legal action through wrongful death suit against the Moab police for not intervening during an August 2021 traffic stop and through emotional distress suit against Brian Laundrie's parents.

The first was dismissed in 2024, and the second was settled confidentially in the same year. The family also obtained a three million dollar settlement from Laundrie's estate in a different case. The family pledged to spend said settlement on advocacy.

'We miss her very much': Gabby Petito's mother says daughter's impact has saved lives years after her death https://t.co/Vkx7wcTaVs pic.twitter.com/LcH9WPpiWT — WATE 6 On Your Side (@6News) August 27, 2025

In honor of Gabby, her parents set up the Gabby Petito Foundation in late 2021. The nonprofit organization advocates for awareness of domestic violence, supports missing persons cases, and advocates for stronger protections.

According to People, each parent has a role within the foundation; Nichole is the president and full-time volunteer, Joe is working on policy and legislation, Jim is developing first responder training, and Tara oversees office administration.

"We have to prevent this from happening to other people... It keeps us strong. Gabby works through us. We can't not do it. We have to move forward and change the world together," Nichole stated.

The foundation has provided for numerous organizations including the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the Black and Missing Foundation, and continues sharing resources for individuals who are in unsafe relationships.