Where is Ben Savage now? Allegations and more explained amid Boy Meets World pod Fred Savage controversy

Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con)

Ben Savage, recognized for his role as Cory Matthews on the 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World, has largely faded from Hollywood in the past few years.

Savage has not joined the rest of the cast as they reunite on their rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, which has led many to speculate about his life, change of career, and relationship with the cast members of Boy Meets World. The topic is particularly controversial as they just came off of a round of scrutiny over allegations against his brother, Fred Savage.

Ben Savage’s absence from the podcast represents an even deeper estrangement. According to Will Friedle, Savage suddenly stopped communicating with his lifelong friends around 2020, and even though they had a personal and professional relationship for decades, Ben simply decided not to talk and he never told him why.

"Ben is one of the most important people I’ve ever met in my life and I can’t stand the fact that he won’t speak to us... I can show you the last three years, literally, of messages and in the middle of a conversation with Ben, he just bailed on me," Will Friedle said in a podcast (as reported by E! Online).

“Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage is running for US Congress‼️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VUF6xNVVqP — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 19, 2023

Fishel and Strong have similar sentiments and confusion, due to the fact that Ben Savage cut off contact after many years of working together including the sequel series, Girl Meets World, 2014-2017.

While his former castmates have been reflecting on their history together, Savage has taken a much different approach. After graduating from Stanford University in 2004 with a political science degree, he continued an on-again-off-again acting career, starting in Criminal Minds, Homeland, and the movie Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez in 2022.

According to Newsweek, he has pivoted hard into politics in the past few years. He unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022, and in 2023 announced he would run for California's 30th congressional district, to succeed Adam Schiff.

While he ultimately lost that race, his campaign was a clear departure from acting and a transition into public service.

A look into the Fred Savage controversy and podcast silence

In a new episode of Pod Meets World, hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong were asked by fan podcast Bruh Meets World why they did not talk about numerous allegations of misconduct against Fred Savage while they offered breakdown of his guest appearance on the show.

Fred, who appeared in a 1998 episode as a college professor making advances on Fishel's character, has had allegations of inappropriate behavior that have spanned decades, from his time on The Wonder Years in the 1990s to being let go from The Wonder Years reboot in 2022.

Fishel acknowledged that they intentionally decided not to state that Fred was going through controversies, mainly out of respect for Ben Savage, since Ben has had limited relationships with his Boy Meets World co-stars since 2020.

"We talked about it and truthfully, out of respect for Ben, we decided not to comment on it," Fishel said according to Buzzfeed.

The Pod Meets World co-hosts struggled with whether or not to discuss the allegations, with Fishel admitting, "I had a fear that [Fred Savage's brother] Ben was going to hear it and he’s going to be angry at me for acknowledging this" (via @toofab)https://t.co/2UXWo4gXoS — TMZ (@TMZ) September 3, 2025

On the other hand, Ben Savage himself has received backlash from fans and co-star Trina McGee who in a recent podcast talked about the actor’s ego and misconduct on the shooting sets.

"They were both [Fred Savage and Ben Savage] as*ho*** but you know, they did it in a real jokey kind of way of like I remember one time Ben was like you're the D and I'm the boy and Boy Meets World." Trina McGee said in the Godfrey Comedy podcast.

As Fred Savage’s controversies continue to resurface, Ben Savage has more of an indirect connection simply due to family connection, and his absence in the Boy Meets World reunion space.