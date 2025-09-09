Where did Charleston White go to school? Comedian chased off HBCU campus after saying he went to “white school”

Charleston White speaking at a HBCU (Image via YouTube/The Real Charleston White)

Clips of comedian and commentator Charleston White are going after he was captured leaving a college campus in anger after being asked to give a lecture. As per Complex, White was speaking at an engagement at a HBCU (Historically Black College or University), Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi. In clips from the event, White can be seen exiting the premises and while being chased off by students, the comedian claimed that he went to a “white school,” and does not care about HBCUs.

Charleston White attended the Giddings State School, a juvenile detention center and correctional facility in Lee County, after being convicted of murder at the age of 14. While speaking to Jason Lee, White also shared that he had attended a community college. Additionally, White was enrolled at the Texas Wesleyan University to earn a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice after he got out at the age of 21, according to a report by Afram News.

In the background of the clips, which are going viral on social media from White’s recent appearance at Tougaloo College, he could be seen angrily arguing with an unidentified person before storming out of the room, notes Complex. While being chased by a few students, White went on an angry rant and said,

“F*** racism, I don't believe in racism…I don’t give a damn about no HBCU, I went to a white school.”

Charleston White has frequently reflected on his journey within the juvenile justice system and its impact on his education

The Texas native Charleston White has often reflected on his incarceration and the impact that the juvenile correctional system had on determining the path that life would take. In 2015, White wrote an essay for Trib Talk and credited the juvenile center where he was sentenced with saving his life.

“You see, Texas’ system saved my life. When you’re incarcerated at an early age, society tends to write you off. But the staff at the Texas Youth Commission — what’s now called the Texas Juvenile Justice Department — never did.”

White noted that the teachers, staff and psychologists at the Giddings State School inspired him with their tough love, and the comedian credits them as making a meaningful difference in his life. In his piece for Trib Talk, he also reflected on the testimony that four correctional officers at Giddings gave on his behalf, based on which a judge did not proceed with the state’s recommendation to transfer him to an adult prison at the age of 18, but instead sent him back to Giddings. White eventually got out of prison in 1998.

In fact, White founded an organization named Hyped about HYPE (Helping Young People Excel) Youth Outreach to aid troubled youth. As per the Austin American-Statesman, White returned to Giddings for a reunion and motivated the youth there, and said,

“No one is exempt from God’s love. It’s not too late for you.”

While speaking on The Jason Lee Show, White reflected on his education and the initial plan he had for his career. In a video released by Hollywood Unlocked, White can be seen saying,

“I started out just wanting to be a juvenile probation officer. So that's why I started HYPE. I was already working with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Once I got my bachelor degree, I was going to go do juvenile probation and then parole. So my whole outcome, my whole mission was just to go work with at risk children, juvenile delinquents. So when I got to college, just off writing papers and doing research, I shifted from Criminal Justice to pre-law.”

While speaking to Lee, White also addressed his transition into a contentious internet personality and added,

“I started out, before I came to the internet, [with] public speaking. My public speaking then went to motivational speaking. So by the time I got to the internet, I had already been through Community College, I was about to drop out in college as a pre-law student in Texas Wesleyan University. So I had studied the theater and arts, drama, professional speech, introduction to speech, so I just brought all that to the Internet.”

White has always emphasized his commitment to serving the youth, and his recent meltdown at Tougaloo College has been quite unfortunate. White referred to the incident on his YouTube channel when he posted two videos from the speaking engagement on the campus. As per Complex, White also said that he was “taken aback” with a particular line of questioning.