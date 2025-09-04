Who is Tootie Raww? Real name and all about Boosie's son in wake of arrest claims by Charleston White

Tootie Raww has released only one album in his career (Image via Getty)

Boosie Badazz’s son, Tootie Raww, is creating headlines after Charleston White claimed in a viral video that the latter has been reportedly taken into custody in Atlanta. Raww, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., is a rising star in the world of hip-hop and has been featured in songs of other artists, including Ramya J’s single, That’s a Fact.

Notably, DJ Akademiks obtained the clip where White spoke about Raww getting arrested and shared the same on Instagram on September 4, 2025. The video shows Charleston wearing a red cap and a black hoodie.

White started by requesting people to tag TMZ, adding that he has breaking news for everyone. Charleston White alleged that he had managed to put Tootie Raww in prison. White addressed the same by saying:

“I got Tootie Raww a** arrested within two hours of stepping foot on Atlanta soil. I told y’all I was going to get it. I told y’all. Say this. Well go somebody go get my bad. Somebody go get my police back. I told this too. I told you Ronnie you scared me. I’m not fixing to come in line and try to do shows in Tootie Raww. Woody you keep scaring me.”

Charleston White also referred to Boosie Badazz by saying that he told the latter to get Tootie “crash out”, adding that Raww has been harassing White for some time.

White claimed that Tootie had reportedly called him at midnight and was threatening at the same time.

The caption of Akademiks’ post stated that Raww was arrested for alleged possession of a Glock Switch, and White addressed it by questioning what Tootie was doing with the switch. He further stated:

“Listen Boosie people, leave me alone. Bad sh*t is happening to y’all. And I ain’t got nothing to do with that. I think it’s the Lord. You know what? I think it’s that karma ya’all be trying to get me to believe in. I’m starting to believe in karma. Cuz I think karma got Tootie. That’s what it was. Karma got Tootie y’all.”

Tootie Raww has collaborated with many artists

Torrence’s journey in the music industry started around seven years ago with a single titled Itz Up. He has become a popular face at the same time for being the son of Boosie Badazz and has already built a huge fan base on social media.

Tootie Raww’s biography on Legit says that he spent his childhood in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Notably, his family members include three siblings named Ivy Ray, Iviona, and Tarlaysia, alongside his mother, Walnita Decuir-Hatch.

However, detailed information on his educational background remains unknown.

As a solo artist, Torrence has an album in his credits, titled Raq Baby. Apart from that, he is known for his songs such as Hold On, Young Wild & Reckless, Diamonds Shinning, What You Gon Do, Lil Hitta, and more.

Legit also stated that Torrence was reportedly in a relationship with Ramya J in the past.

Tootie’s social media presence is another reason that he is known by everyone. Back in 2014, he launched his Instagram page.

Apart from his solo projects, he has released other songs in collaboration with artists like Savage Kidd and Corey J.

Tootie Raww’s Instagram page has accumulated more than 400,000 followers, as of this writing. His timeline is flooded with multiple pictures posing on different backgrounds, and a few of them feature him standing alongside luxurious cars.

Torrence additionally operates a YouTube channel with 96,000 subscribers, where he shares the music videos of his singles. The last video was posted around two weeks ago.