What did Charleston White say about Charlie Kirk? Comedian sparks outrage with viral remarks on shooting

Charleston White was decried by netizens after he made comments on Charlie Kirk's death (Image via Instagram/@officialcharlestonwhite)

Comedian Charleston White is coming under fire for his reaction to conservation commentator Charlie Kirk’s death. Kirk, who founded an organization named Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck while speaking at his “Prove Me Wrong” tent at the Utah Valley University and passed away on September 10.

A clip showing White speaking about the incident has been circulating on social media, as the comedian attracted backlash for his comments on the dead media personality, which are being deemed rash and incentive by netizens. In the clip, White can be heard saying that he does not care about Kirk’s death since it was “white on white crime” and also used expletives towards Kirk’s two young children.

White, who could also be seen laughing in the clip, said,

“I don’t give a f*** about Kirk’s death. I don’t give a f*** about no white man dying…F*** his kids.”

The comedian could also be seen laughing in between his comments on Kirk’s death. He added,

“F*** Charlie Kirk, baby…I don’t give a f*** about white on white crime. White people don’t care about black on black crime. F*** that white boy.”

During his tirade about Kirk’s death, White also referred to the podcaster’s close association with President Donald Trump. He remarked,

“I don’t even like Trump…I do, but I don’t.”

Comedian Charleston White reportedly laughed about Charlie Kirk’s death, claiming he doesn’t care because Kirk was White.



He went on to curse Kirk’s children and wife, saying he has no concern for “White-on-White” crime—and continued to laugh. pic.twitter.com/cYBDa4uA77 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 11, 2025

Netizens slammed Charleston White for being disrespectful towards Charlie Kirk after his tragic death

With Charleston White’s clip that makes light of Charlie Kirk’s death going viral on social media platforms such as X, netizens showed outrage against the comedian. A netizen took to X to write,

“It’s heartbreaking to see people laugh at death. This isn’t who we’re supposed to be.”

Another internet user questioned if White had contributed to the African American community, and wrote,

“i wonder what he's doing in his community about black-on-black crime”

In response to the intense backlash that White faced on social media, Stress Factory Valley Forge Casino, where he was scheduled to perform, cancelled his upcoming show. Taking to their Instagram page, the Vicki and Vinny Brand, the owners of the venue, decried the way White made fun of a tragic incident. They wrote,

“The Charleston White show scheduled for The Stress Factory in King of Prussia at the Valley Forge Casino has been canceled. We canceled this show after seeing a post sent to us by a customer in which Charleston makes remarks about the Charlie Kirk assassination yesterday. His remarks are abhorrent to us and are not representative of our values. This show was booked long in advance of yesterday and we could not foresee anyone being so dismissive and disgusting regarding anyone's death.”

The Brand also empathized with Kirk’s family, and urged everyone to not let the incident divide them. They added,

“Our hearts go out to Charlie Kirk's family and we pray that this nation can heal its wounds and move in the direction of peace and love. To us, no matter what side of the aisle you are on, everyone deserves better. We are committed to making the world a better place and this alone demands that we cancel this show.”

Charleston White recently came under fire while speaking at an event at a HBCU, where he was driven out of the campus after making contentious statements on race.