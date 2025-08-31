“Rappers’ worst nightmare” - Internet reacts to Charleston White’s 2-hour mock YSL RICO court session targeting Young Thug

Young Thug was the main target of Charleston White in the mock trial video (Image via Getty)

A video of Charleston White has grabbed a lot of attention on social media as he was spotted doing a mock trial for two hours targeting Young Thug. The clip started going viral on August 29, 2025, and it shows the comedian putting a black coat on top of him and a wig of white hair.

Notably, White was spotted removing his jewelry, including his rings and a watch, in between the viral video. He even said at one point:

“Thug, for the end, we putting you’re a** in jail boy. You ain’t fixing to run around here representing King Slime with 40 year probation. Ni**a you got one foot in, one foot out. Now I’m going to find you in contempt. You hear me?”

As soon as the video was continuously reshared on different platforms, netizens took to the comments section of a post in the official handle of @charlestonwhyt to share their reactions to the same. The post included the viral clip, and a user seemingly hinted that Charleston White could be a problem for any rapper, as he wrote:

“Rappers worst nightmare = Charleston.”

The responses continued, with people praising Charleston White’s act. A user said that he was well aware of what kind of content is liked by the general public. Another person described him as a “menace” at the same time.

“This guy knows content lol”, @THEREALJAHAYA wrote on X. “Dude is a menace there’s nothing more y’all can tell me”, @DeraDaMenace commented.

One of the individuals seemingly claimed that White was now the greatest of all time, along with a person hinting that Charleston looked funny when he removed the wig.

“He just violated my GOAT, but this is too funny”, @DAFAR_THE_GREAT said on X. “When he took that wig off I died”, @NWNMHOODRICH commented.

Charleston White previously spoke about Young Thug on another occasion

As previously mentioned, Charleston’s video of mocking Young Thug’s trial has grabbed a lot of attention. While the latter has not responded to the same so far, White called out Thug in another video on social media, which started trending on August 28, 2025.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the clip was in response to a video where Young Thug reportedly spoke about Pewee Roscoe at a police interrogation. White claimed that he knew this was going to happen and added:

“First thing they tell you before your sit down is you do know you have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you. You have a right to an attorney. You have a right to have an attorney present. Right then and there, you don’t want to talk no more.”

Charleston White also referred to Young Thug and Gunna’s dispute, questioning why the former was “mad” at Gunna. White even criticized the fact that everyone was behaving in the same manner with Gunna.

White clarified that Gunna does not have an interrogation tape, and he has been telling the same to everyone. He further stated:

“Hip hop is fake. They pick and choose. Come on over with me, Young Thug. Turn in your jersey, Young Thug, and come on over here and sit down with the tattletail. You didn’t take a stand, but you told. This is why y’all ship sunk. The whole YSL-tell group was a loose lip full of boys. They weren’t just talking in the interrogation room.”

Apart from being a comedian, Charleston White has additionally pursued a career as an entrepreneur and motivational speaker over the years.