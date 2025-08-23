When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole again? Lyle Menendez, like his brother Erik, denied parole in the 1989 murder of their parents

Erik Menendez, left, and his brother Lyle, wearing jail outfits, are led into courtroom. June 15, 1990. (Larry Davis / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Last week, Lyle Menendez - one of the Menendez brothers - had requested a parole, which he was denied on Friday, August 22. The decision on Lyle Menendez's parole came a day after his brother, Eric, was denied the same.

The Menendez brothers are convicts from one of the most infamous crimes of slaying their own parents. In 1989, the siblings killed their father and mother in Beverly Hills.

The California Board of Parole Hearings has made the first new development in the case, with the brothers having spent over 25 years behind bars.

According to Fox News, they will be eligible for their next parole three years later, in 2028.

According to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility from San Diego, Lyle Menendez was still showing signs of posing a risk to the public.

Commission Julie Garland addressed the denial of his parole during a video conference, saying:

"We find your remorse is genuine. In many ways, you look like you've been a model inmate. You have been a model inmate in many ways who has demonstrated the potential for change."

She then went on to highlight the potential risks of letting him back into the world, continuing:

"But despite all those outward positives, we see ... you still struggle with anti-social personality traits like deception, minimization and rule breaking that lie beneath that positive surface."

She concluded by suggesting the brothers take this denial as a sign to spend more time practicing the new image they've formed for themselves and think about who they want to be after being released from prison.

Aunt of the Menendez brothers, sister of their mother Kitty Menendez, demands freedom for the brothers during a press conference:



“Their actions, while tragic, were the desperate response of two boys trying to survive the unspeakable cruelty of their father” pic.twitter.com/tS7u6egfbx — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2024

During the hearings, proof of Lyle breaking the rules behind bars, especially his repeated use of cellphones, was also presented.

To defend his client from those, his attorney, Heidi Rummel, cited "childhood s*xual abuse" as the reason behind their actions.

However, Ethan Milius - the LA deputy District Attorney - didn't seem to see any "growth" in Menendez, adding:

"When he commits a violation, he lies about it, and tries to avoid responsibility."

Lyle countered Milius' statements by claiming to "take responsibilty" for the pain he had caused. He added:

"It’s the anniversary of a crushing day for so many in my family. I think about all the phone calls on that day with the shattering news and the loss and the grief. I will never be able to make up for the harm and grief I caused everyone in my family. I am so sorry to everyone, and I will be forever sorry."

Per the news outlet, the final word on the denial lies with the governor, who can choose to listen or not listen to the Board's recommendation. He has 30 days to share his decision.

The Menendez Brothers had their sentence reduced three months ago

While the latest decision might appear to be a negative one for the Menendez Brothers, they did hear good news earlier this year.

The siblings' prison sentences, which were initially for life, were reduced to 50 years, also making them immediately eligible for parole.