"Are you f*cking serious" - Fans question the American justice system as Erik Menendez was denied parole for being a "threat" to society

Erik Menendez was denied parole on August 21, 2025, after a nearly 10-hour hearing, with commissioners ruling he remains an “unreasonable risk to public safety.” The board’s decision focused on conduct while incarcerated, including illegal cellphone possession, contraband, and rule violations, and set a three-year wait until his next eligibility window.

A brief case recap, Erik Menendez and his brother Lyle were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents in 1989. They originally received life without parole. This hearing was possible because a Los Angeles judge resentenced Erik Menendez and Lyle in May to 50 years to life under California’s youth offender framework, which made them immediately eligible for parole despite their prior LWOP terms.

The district attorney’s office opposed relief, but the resentencing moved forward and opened the parole track. Commissioner Robert Barton emphasised prison behaviour and “insight” into the crime as the basis for denial. A recent assessment labelled the brothers a moderate risk if released, which the panel weighed but found not dispositive, as per an ABC News report dated August 22, 2025.

According to a Reuters report dated August 22, 2025, prosecutors said the killings were “coldly calculated and motivated by greed,” while the defense argued years of s*xual abuse, a split that still frames Erik Menendez today.

Family members asked for his release, but prosecutors argued that Erik Menendez still lacks accountability. Online, the reaction spiked fast, “Are you f*cking serious,” wrote one user, summarising criticism of the system’s consistency on rehabilitation. Lyle Menendez’s hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Why the denial sparked “Are you f*cking serious” reactions, and what the board actually weighed?

The headline phrase mirrors a wave of posts that questioned why Erik Menendez was refused after decades served. The board applied the statutory test, whether release would create an unreasonable risk to public safety. Commissioners cited cellphones used inside, drug-related and violence incidents in custody, misuse of computers, and an insight gap.

The panel stressed that crime severity was not the primary driver. As per a Reuters report dated August 22, 2025, Robert Barton stated,

“The seriousness of the crime was ‘not a primary reason for this denial,’ … ‘It’s still your behavior in prison.’”

Erik Menendez's supporters argue the record since 2013 shows sustained change, but the panel pointed to a January cellphone incident during resentencing efforts. As per the ABC News report dated August 22, 2025, Barton said,

“Contrary to your supporters’ beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner, and frankly, we find that a little disturbing....We find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety,"

Posts like “Are you f*cking serious” capture the gap between legal criteria and public sentiment.

How Erik Menendez became eligible, and the two competing narratives?

Erik Menendez reached a parole hearing because Judge Michael Jesic resentenced both brothers in May to 50 years to life, making them eligible at once under youth offender parole rules, which consider crimes committed under 26 and require great weight for youth factors.

On May 13, 2025, The Los Angeles Times reported that the resentencing followed arguments about rehabilitation and statutory standards, while the district attorney’s office continued to oppose relief.

The office’s stance hardened after the denial. As per the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office report dated August 21, 2025, District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated,

“The California Board of Parole has rightly decided against granting parole to Erik Menendez, and I commend the Board for its thoughtful decision and for weighing all of the evidence and relevant parole factors. This ruling does justice for Jose and Kitty Menendez, the victims of the brutal murders carried out by their sons on Aug. 20, 1989.”

He further argued that the record shows Erik Menendez still poses a danger. ABC News reported a “moderate” risk classification for both brothers, and noted the panel ultimately treated that report as neutral. That tension, a moderate assessed risk but unsuitable finding, is central to why Erik Menendez remains in custody.

What comes next, process and timeline?

Erik Menendez can request a board review to address possible factual or procedural errors. If he does not seek review or if review is denied, he waits three years for the next parole eligibility date. A grant of parole would still undergo internal board review, and the governor retains clemency power.

NBC Los Angeles outlined the review steps and noted Lyle Menendez’s hearing is set for Friday. ABC News confirmed the three-year interval. On August 22, 2025, AP News reported the decision was reached by a two-commissioner panel after an all-day hearing. That framing explains the speed and the scope of what the panel could weigh. Erik remains eligible to pursue clemency while in custody.

Stay tuned for more updates.