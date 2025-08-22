Why was Erik Menendez denied parole? Reason explained as the California parole board denies release

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 21: Erik Menendez appears before the parole board via teleconference at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility on August 21, 2025, in San Diego. Menendez was denied release more than 36 years after he and his brother Lyle killed their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion. Lyle appears before the board Friday. (Photo by California Department of Corrections via Getty Images)

On August 21, 2025, the California Board of Parole Hearings rejected Erik Menendez's bid for release. They pointed to multiple disciplinary violations over his 35 years behind bars as the reason for the decision, according to a Us Weekly report.

Reportedly, he has been denied parole after over 30 years since he and his brother, Lyle, were arrested for fatally shooting their parents in Beverly Hills in 1989, as per BBC.

Lyle is set to have his own parole review on Friday. The Menendez brothers, allowed for release after being sentenced again in May, remain incarcerated. The board stated that Erik cannot reapply for parole for another three years.

✨ Today was not an easy day. Erik's parole was denied, but we remain steadfast in our hope and support for Lyle. 💙

Every step, every hearing, is part of a long journey toward justice and truth. 🙏🏼

We are not alone in this fight—unity and everyone's voice make a difference. pic.twitter.com/OEchBWRSYP — Menendez Brothers Support (@johanzc_k) August 22, 2025

Everything we know about Erik Menendez's parole getting denied

Board commissioner Robert Barton was present to hear the testimony during a 10-hour hearing with the panel. He concluded that Erik was not prepared to enter society, ultimately rejecting his request for parole.

According to the BBC report, he said to Menendez on Thursday,

"I believe in redemption, or I wouldn't be doing this job. But based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety."

The board highlighted his disciplinary record behind bars. They also cited his history of criminal behavior before the murders as another key factor in denying his release. Robert further noted,

"Contrary to your supporters' beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner and frankly, we find that a little disturbing."

The board commissioner also stated to Erik about having just two options, explaining,

"One is to have a pity party. Or you can take to heart what we discussed."

Erik Menendez still has a chance to get released. According to the BBC report, the central attention may fall on California Governor Gavin Newsom. He is weighing a clemency petition filed on behalf of the Menendez brothers.

Recently, Erik Menendez's adopted daughter, Talia Menendez, has been attempting to bring everyone's attention to her father, particularly with celebrity backing, after her father's parole bid was rejected, according to Us Weekly.

erik menendez’s daughter is on fire and rightfully so cause where are those celebs that profited off of the brothers when it was cool to do so? when monsters came out?



disgusting freaks!!!! pic.twitter.com/tRidCmlyXZ — gio 🤌 SOTR spoilers (@itchyhaybitchy) August 22, 2025

She expressed her views on her Instagram story and wrote,

"How is my dad a threat to society! A 3-year denial??? Hell is about to break loose!!!"

Asking for support, she further penned,

"Where are the celebrities that were 'advocating' for them???? It’s been WAY TOO QUIET."

In another Instagram story, Talia noted that Cooper Koch is one of the few celebrities to stay connected with the family during her father and uncle's parole proceedings, stating,

""The only one that I can say has been checking in on my family is Cooper and we absolutely adore him. To the ones that went to the prison without any background checks to film their show but are staying quiet now."

Erik Menendez adopted Talia Menendez when he got married to Tammi.