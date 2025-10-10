When were the original 'No Kings' protests held? Robert De Niro calls on Americans to join rallies against "King Donald the First"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: People march in the "No Kings" protest along Fifth Avenue on June 14, 2025 in New York, New York. Hundreds of marches and protests as part of a "national day of peaceful protest" against the Trump administration are happening across the United States today in opposition to his presidency and his policies. The national protest comes as President Donald Trump's military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army is taking place in Washington, DC. Today's parade coincides with President Trump's birthday. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Actor and director Robert De Niro called on Americans to be a part of the rallies against Donald Trump, which are soon set to take place. In a video that has popped up lately, De Niro could be seen calling the President "King Donald the First." He first gave a brief introduction by talking about America's history. He said,

"The original No Kings protest was 250 years ago. Americans decided they didn't want to live under the rule of King George III... Now we have a would-be king who wants to take it (democracy) away. King Donald the First. F*ck that..."

He continued,

"I'm Robert De Niro asking you to stand up and be counted in the nationwide No Kings protest on October 18th. Visit nokings.org to find, volunteer, or host a protest near you. We're all in this together. Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

For context, the original "No Kings" protests took place on June 14, 2025. The purpose of the rallies where to raise voices against the policies introduced by Trump in his second term of presidency. Huge number of people gathered across the country including Dallas, Chicago, Chico, New York City, and Philadelphia, for this particular purpose.

The protests took place on the same day as Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

Organizers are claiming that the upcoming protests will be bigger than the original No Kings protest that happened in June

According to reports by The Economic Times, the upcoming protests to be held on October 18, 2025, will be a lot bigger than the ones that took place in June 2025. As per reports by Common Dreams, people from different groups, professions, and backgrounds have come together in these protests to raise their voices against Trump's policies.

Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin opened up about the upcoming rallies against Donald Trump. In a statement, reported by The Economic Times, Levin said,

"No Kings Day on June 14 was an historic demonstration of people power, and it's grown into a broad, diverse movement."

Levin further described the October protests to be a "defining moment." Levin additionally stated that huge masses of people will gather for peaceful protests on October 18 and the gatherings will likely become the "largest peaceful protest in modern American history." He then continued,

"While Trump escalates his attack with occupations of American cities and secret police forces terrorizing American communities, normal everyday people across this country are showing up every single day with courage and defiance... Millions will come together in more cities than ever to say collectively: No Kings ever in America."

Meanwhile, several netizens shared their take on these upcoming protests as well as the statements given by actor Robert De Niro. A lot of them believed that De Niro should be more focused on his acting and not get involved in these issues. A user with the username @Amiran_Zizovi wrote that "real leadership comes from action, not speeches."

Over five million people across 50 states became a part of the original No Kings protests in June.