What happened to Robert De Niro’s grandson? Death details explored as it leads to 5 arrests

Authorities have charged five people in the 2023 overdose death of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, who was the grandson of actor Robert De Niro, and the deaths of two other teenagers. New York investigators uncovered an alleged fentanyl distribution ring that used social media to target young adults, leading to these arrests.

The New York City medical examiner’s office reported that De Niro-Rodriguez died due to “the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.”

His mother, Drena De Niro, announced his passing on July 3, 2023.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Drena De Niro wrote. “So for all these people still f------ around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever.”

Robert De Niro shared a statement, saying:

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

5 charged in fentanyl-laced pill network linked to Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez’s death

The suspects were Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreo, Grant McIver, John Nicolas, and Roy Nicolas. They assert that the group sold counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl from January to July 2023.

Investigators believe the process involved the distribution of thousands of pills in New York City using encrypted messaging applications.

The operation was linked to three deadly overdoses that occurred in 2023, according to investigators.

The victims were 19-year-old Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, the daughter of Chris Stein, Akira Stein, and an unknown 19-year-old.

All five defendants are charged with conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute illegal drugs. Ricky Patel, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations, New York, said:

“Through their alleged actions, these defendants left behind a trail of irreversible loss that cut short the lives of three teenagers who held boundless potential and who had already made profound, immeasurable impacts on those who knew them.”

Counterfeit prescription opioids, which were used to cause the deaths, are reported to be under investigation.

These counterfeit pills were usually compounded with lethal fentanyl and other substances.

The authorities are of the opinion that Leandro was supplied with the pills by a dealer connected with McIver, Epperson, and Barreto.

Officials stated that if found guilty, the five defendants must serve at least 20 years in prison and might face a life sentence.