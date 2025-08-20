What’s changing at Cracker Barrel? Controversial rebrand brings new menus

Cracker Barrel is rolling out a major refresh as part of its ongoing modernization efforts. After months of fan complaints about its remodeling modes, the southern-inspired restaurant unveiled both a revamped logo and a new menu on Tuesday, August 19.

For the first time in almost 50 years, the new logo drops the classic imagery and opts for a clean, text-only design. The first 1969 logo featured only words, too, but in 1977, the iconic man leaning on a barrel got added, and he turned into a signature symbol of the brand.

Cracker Barrel unveils new logo and campaign blending tradition with modern simplicity

Cracker Barrel showed off a fresh look with a clear, straightforward brown lettering set against a bright orange backdrop. This is the fifth time they changed their design, and it's the first time they've tried a simple style.

Reportedly, the restaurant said:

"It is [ the new logo] is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all."

Cracker Barrel's latest campaign takes hints from the cozy bits of a country meal, like fresh eggs and buttermilk biscuits, which helped pick the new color palette. The "All the More" plan aims to modernize the classic American brand while keeping to its roots. Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer of Cracker Barrel, said:

"We believe in the goodness of country hospitality, a spirit that has always defined us. Our story hasn't changed. Our values haven't changed. With 'All the More,' we're honoring our legacy while bringing fresh energy, thoughtful craftsmanship and heartfelt hospitality to our guests this fall."

This fall, the company plans to honor its long history by blending tradition with fresh energy, thoughtful craftsmanship, and a strong focus on genuine hospitality for its guests. This new look for the restaurant comes after a lot of criticism for its redesigns.

Cracker Barrel brings back fan favorites and debuts new dishes for Fall 2025

Cracker Barrel is gearing up to launch its Fall 2025 menu, bringing back its most loved classics and adding brand-new dishes. They've shared on their website that staples like Uncle Herschel's Favorite, Big Easy Steak & Shrimp, and Wild Berry Tea will return.

New dishes, including the Sausage & Egg Hashbrown Casserole, Butter Pecan French Toast Bake, and BBQ Bacon Smokestack, are also making their debut. This update comes after the company made a decision to drop its classic country-store style for a simple, new look. So far, only 40 places have been redesigned. This move signals a new era for the restaurant brand.

