What Legacy Does Giorgio Armani Leave Behind After His Death at 91?

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: Fashion designer Giorgio Armani walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Prive Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Legendary Italian designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91, as confirmed in a statement by the Armani brand on Thursday (September 4). Known as one of the most influential figures in modern fashion, the Armani Group called him its "creator, founder, and tireless driving force."

The announcement noted that he left this world peacefully, with his loved ones around him. The statement reads:

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani."

Giorgio Armani's work earned him the affectionate title Il Signor Armani

Italian designer Giorgio Armani, widely hailed as the architect of the new Italian style, mixed his design skills with his smart business sense, making a big name that made over $2.68 billion each year. His work earned him the affectionate title "Il Signor Armani" - to both his influence and his meticulous approach, as he stayed hands-on with each bit of his sets, advertising campaigns, and even what went on behind the stage.

In the last few months, his health issues made him miss Milan's Men's Fashion Week for the first time in his professional life, marking a rare absence from the world he helped shape. His firm announced that a funeral chamber will be held in Milan over the weekend, with a private ceremony to follow at a later date.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!