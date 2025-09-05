Drake pays tribute to the late Giorgio Armani at the end of "ICEMAN" episode 3

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Drake attends the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

The third episode of Drake's ICEMAN series was livestreamed on his YouTube channel on Thursday night (September 4) - the same day the Italian fashion giant, Giorgio Armani, died at the age of 91.

Drake ends the ICEMAN Episode 3 with Pinocchios surrounding him as he gets ready to surrender📍



Drake also pays homage at the end to Giorgio Armani who passed away pic.twitter.com/v4xXKOQ2n1 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) September 5, 2025

In the wake of Armani's death, Drizzy made it a point to pay his tribute to the iconic fashion designer in his livestream. At the end of his episode, as the screen went dark, with "ICEMAN" written in bold in the center, it was followed by another message that read:

"Rest in Peace Giorgio Armani 1934-2025"

Right before his homage appears on the screen, Drake ends the third episode with a cryptic scene. As Drizzy walks in a large empty room with a backpack on his shoulders, three people in matching Pinnochio costumes appear one by one.

The Canadian rapper faces them with a gloomy expression, before turning around and taking a surrender stance as they come closer.

Drizzy isn't the only celebrity who has paid homage to Armani. Among the other A-listers who acknowledged the late designer include Julia Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, David and Victoria Beckham.

In the fashion industry, Donatella Versace wrote a heartfelt message about Giorgio, so did Miuccia Prada, and the chairman of the luxury brand, Patrizio Bertelli, Renzo Rosso from Diesel, and Ermenegildo Zegna. Even the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, paid a tribute to Armani.

Drake seemingly addresses his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar in the latest ICEMAN episode

DRAKE



"THAT'S JUST HOW I FEEL"

(NEW SONG)



VIA ICEMAN EPISODE 3 🚨pic.twitter.com/JYiUYf82Te — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) September 5, 2025

While the ending of Drake's third ICEMAN episode has left fans wondering, it isn't the only part that's making headlines. Elsewhere in the episode, Drake drives around the city, with his new track, That's Just How I Feel, playing in the background.

At one point in the song, he reflects on his summer experiences, saying:

"And I really did f**k up the summer, not the way I f**ked up last summer."

The "last summer" comment seems to reference his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar from 2024, which was at its peak last summer. It's also worth noting that Lamar's Not Like Us dropped in the heart of the summer (May 2).

The diss track not only ended up becoming the most popular of all diss tracks exchanged between the rappers, but also went on to win K-Dot 5 Grammys earlier this year, in February 2025. The GNX rapper also performed it in his Super Bowl Halftime set the same month.

Drake, who was labeled as a "certified p*dophile" on the track, also filed a defamation lawsuit against the Universal Music Group (UMG) citing it in January 2025.

Drake is set to perform in Paris' Accor Arena alongside PartyNextDoor on the coming weekend (September 7 and 8) as part of his ongoing Some Special Shows For You tour.