Giorgio Armani's Net Worth Revealed Following His Death at 91

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Designer Giorgio Armani walks the runway at the Emporio Armani fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on January 13, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Italian style icon Giorgio Armani, the mind behind one of the world's most influential fashion houses, has passed away at 91. His firm confirmed the news on Thursday (September 4). The Armani Group shared that a public funeral chamber will be arranged in Milan over the weekend, with a private service to follow at a later date. The statement reads:

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani... Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones... Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects..."

Known as a pioneer who redefined luxury and elegance, Armani's legacy goes well past shows. He made a global empire that shaped modern fashion. Giorgio Armani's fortune is estimated at $12.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Giorgio Armani built a fashion empire from power suits

Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian designer, has been seen for a long time as a top voice in world fashion. Famed for shaping men's style with his smooth and simple way, Armani set up his brand in the mid-1970s and soon made it a global name.

His groundbreaking designs, particularly the tailored men's suits, became very well-known for being sophisticated and authoritative, gaining a big spot in pop culture back in the 1980s. The trend called "power dressing" grew big because of movies, with Armani's work prominently featured in the film American Gigolo and on-screen through the stylish wardrobes of Miami Vice.

Over the years, his line grew to cover more than just suits, now with fancy dresses, spanning haute couture, accessories, fragrances, and even home décor. Known not just for his long-term mark on style but also for his business acumen, Armani today is still a leader.

