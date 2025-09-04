Did Giorgio Armani have a successor? Everything to know about the structure of the famous fashion designer's empire as he dies at 91

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 14: Designer Giorgio Armani is seen on the runway at the Emporio Armani show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on January 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at the age of 91. His empire Armani started from dwelling into fashion and then made its presence known in several other industries including beauty, fragrance, music, sport as well as luxury hotels. According to the BBC, these brought it more than £2 billion each year.

Meanwhile, his demise has given rise to an important question about who the successor for the $12.1 billion worth late fashion mogul will be. For the unversed, he did not get married and also did not have any kids, making the question more widespread at the moment. According to WION, his brand is a privately owned one, meaning that the entire decision-making power was with him.

This structure reported ensured stability even during his absence and without a legal heir. According to WION, while he did not have a child, Armani had some very close associates and family members, specifically his sister Rosanna Armani, to take care of the operations. It is likely that she could manage the brand in the future.

Additional details about his succession have not been revealed to the public, as of now. Many analysts reportedly had the idea that the designer must have planned a solid structure to ensure smooth functioning of the brand even after his death.

Georgio Armani previously said that he believed in "gradual transition" of his brand to his close associates

In August 2025, Georgio Armani had a conversation with The Financial Times about details surrounding his successors. Armani revealed that he believed in the concept of handing over responsibilities gradually to some of his close collaborators and family members.

Armani additionally stated,

"My plans for succession consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities that I have always handled to those closest to me.. such as Leo Dell’Orco, the members of my family and the entire working team."

For the unversed, Pantaleo (Leo) Dell'Orco has been an important figure for the brand. He is also the head of men's design and has been one of the closest associates of the late designer. At the time, Armani told the outlet that he wanted the "succession to be organic and not a moment of rupture."

According to reports by Business Of Fashion, Georgio Armani was the sole shareholder of the company Armani, that he founded back in 1975 along with his late partner Sergio Galeotti. Following the designer's demise, the brand issued a statement on social media, that read,

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani..."

The statement also revealed that the funeral chamber will be set up in Milan on Saturday, September 6 to Sunday, September 7. According to the statement, considering the late designer's explicit wishes, the funeral will be a private event.

Despite a lot of questions and speculations, no exact information is available about who would run the luxury brand since Georgio Armani's demise. Meanwhile, social media platforms like Instagram and X have been filled with condolences and tributes for the late designer.