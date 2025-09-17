What is Led by Donkeys? 4 people arrested after activist group projects Trump and Epstein's photo on the Windsor Castle ahead of POTUS' UK visit

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Members of the public read the latest in a series of posters highlighting US President Donald Trump's relationship with dead sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, on September 03, 2025 in London, England, ahead of Trump's state visit planned for later this month. The protest group that calls itself 'Everyone Hates Elon' has gained notoriety by employing guerrilla tactics to install satirical 'ads' at bus stops across London and other venues that target political figures, with an initial focus on Elon Musk during his time in the Trump administration. Last month they orchestrated the installation of a viral meme depicting a distorted image of JD Vance on a poster in the Cotswolds, during the US Vice President's UK holiday. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Several arrests took place in the UK ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. According to reports by The Independent, four people were taken into custody for allegedly putting up photos of Trump with Epstein onto the Windsor Castle on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

The BBC reported that Trump would be in the UK to meet King Charles at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The POTUS and the First Lady arrived in the country on Tuesday. He was reportedly welcomed, with many bashing him for his alleged links with convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Arrests made following unauthorised projection at Windsor Castle



Several other images including a photo of Trump's mugshot after his 2023 indictment, were also put up. A photo of the stunt was posted on social media by political campaign group Led By Donkeys. The caption on the Instagram post read:

"Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle."

This British political campaign group was founded in December 2018, which was known to be criticizing the conservative ideologies. The original members were initially unknown to the public. They revealed their identities in 2019, according to The Guardian.

The outlet reported that the four members included Ben Stewart, James Sadri, Oliver Knowles, and Will Rose. At the time, Knowles shed light on the decision to make the revelation and said,

"It feels like the right time to say who we are and defend our work and views. We're proud of what we've done."

Stewart said that at one point of time they were updating everything they did, on social media platforms to make the organization for known.

‘The shambles of the projected images will have already caused some disquiet.’



What information is available about the alleged connection between Epstein and Donald Trump?

On September 8, an allegation was revealed to the public by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. According to them, there was a birthday letter that Trump apparently wrote addressing to the convicted s*x offender over two decades ago. However, the White House denied the authenticity of the note.

In one part of the letter, Trump has apparently addressed Epstein as his "pal." The letter, along with news clips, police reports, and images of Epstein's victims were also put up onto the castle, as per Reuters.

As far as the recent arrests are concerned, Thames Valley Police confirmed that the four individuals were detained on the basis of suspicion of malicious communications.

Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker said,

"We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so."

Nearly 100 British citizens held a rally outside Windsor Castle on the outskirts of London on the 16th to protest against U.S. President Trump's state visit to the UK.

On Wednesday, Trump was set to be treated to a ceremonial welcome and a lavish state banquet, after he arrived at Windsor Castle. According to The Independent, Donald Trump and Melania's staying arrangements were done at Winfield House, which is the official residence of the US ambassador located in Regent's Park.

As of now, there are no news suggesting that Donald Trump will face the public or get involved in any kind of engagement with them. Meanwhile, many had been set to take part in protests criticizing Trump's visit to the country.