Anti-Trump posters put up outside the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' theater in Hollywood after the show's cancellation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Jimmy Kimmel performs onstage as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been cancelled indefinitely after the show host made some remarks surrounding Charlie Kirk's assassination in Utah. After the recent anti-Trump protests in the UK, several posters showing similar message were seen outside the show theater in Hollywood, following the cancellation.

Many netizens and celebrities have explained how the action of firing Kimmel threatened the concept of free speech. From Ben Stiller to Jean Smart many criticized the decision taken by ABC.

The anti-Trump posters surfaced around the time that the US President took to Truth Social and celebrated the cancellation. In the post, Trump congratulated ABC for "finally having the courage to do what had to be done."

In the post, he further mentioned that the next in the line of this cancellation should be Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. Democratic senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said that people must raise their voice against this action and extend support to Kimmel. According to the reports by The Guardian, Schumer said,

"Everybody across the political spectrum should be speaking out to stop what’s happening to Jimmy Kimmel."

Many people who were outside the studio to be a part of the live audience were utterly disappointed after the reports of the show's cancellation surfaced. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the chair of the US media regulator, Brendan Carr, appeared for an interview with Benny Johnson. During the conversation, Carr suggested that suspending Jimmy Kimmel could be the right thing to do.

YouTuber Benny Johnson boasted that it was his podcast episode that prompted the removal of the Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As previously mentioned, Brendan Carr appeared on a podcast for an interview with right-wing political commentator Benny Johnson. During the interview, Carr suggested Jimmy Kimmel's suspension from the network. According to The Guardian, Carr also threatened broadcasters' licenses if no action was taken against Kimmel.

The outlet further reported that hours after the announcement, Johnson boasted that it was the episode with Carr that prompted the cancellation of the show. He further said,

"It's called soft power. The Left uses it all the time. Thanks to President Trump, the Right has learned how to wield power as well."

Meanwhile, free speech advocacy group The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression also believed that there could be a link between the remarks made on Johnson's podcast and the decision to cancel the show indefinitely. According to the outlet, the group issued a statement which read,

"We cannot be a country where late night talk show hosts serve at the pleasure of the president. But until institutions grow a backbone and learn to resist government pressure, that is the country we are."

The Guardian added that recently there had been reports about people from different professions losing their jobs for sharing their opinions, since Charlie Kirk's assassination. The list of people were from professions like firefighters, journalists, nurses, politicians, and a Secret Service employee as well.

Jimmy Kimmel, who had been hosting the show since the early 2000s, was also quite vocal about criticizing Donald Trump. As of now, no official statement had been issued by Kimmel.