What did Trump say about Jimmy Kimmel's show cancellation? President warns Seth Meyers is next

UNSPECIFIED - NOVEMBER 17: In this screengrab, Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the 2021 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals on November 17, 2021. (Photo by Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals)

President Trump celebrated the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live, through a Truth Social post. This show has been cancelled by ABC indefinitely after Kimmel's comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination. Meanwhile, Trump reacted to the cancellation and went about warning Seth Meyers being the next one in the line who could get cancelled.

In the Truth Social post, President Trump wrote,

"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done... That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!"

In the post, Trump further accused Jimmy Kimmel of having no talent. Meanwhile, Kimmel who has been the show's host since the year 2003, has criticized Donald Trump quite openly. According to reports by the BBC, Kimmel was seen exiting the studio shortly after the announcement, in a flannel shirt and cap.

Brendan Carr, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission told FOX News that Kimmel was only facing the consequences of his actions. For the unversed, Jimmy Kimmel made some comments about the way MAGA supporters were reacting to Charlie Kirk's murder. On Monday Kimmel said,

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

He even mocked Donald Trump's official statement about Kirk's death. He compared it to how a "4-year-old mourns a goldfish." Kimmel also mentioned FBI Director Kash Patel and accused him of mishandling the investigation.

How have fans and other celebrities reacted to the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live?

According to the BBC, many fans were present outside the studio waiting to be a part of the live audience. The cancellation led them to express their disappointment. Janna Blackwell, a fan from Virginia, told the outlet that the decision was "ridiculous and stupid." Blackwell further stated,

"Freedom of speech. He shared his opinion and is being cancelled. To me that is bizarre."

A small protest also took place criticizing the decision by ABC, with a sign that read "Trump must go now." The BBC reported that it wasn't only fans who bashed the decision, but several celebrities too reacted to the same.

Actor Ben Stiller took to X and wrote that this was not right. Actress Jean Smart shared a post on Instagram that included a photo with Jimmy.

In the caption, the actress, who recently won an Emmy award, wrote,

"I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech. People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits their agenda..."

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis shared one of Jimmy's quotes on her Instagram stories. According to the quote, Kimmel believed nobody should be cancelled. Other celebrities like John Legend, Josh Gad, and Alison Brie, extended support to Kimmel. As of now, Jimmy Kimmel has not dropped an official statement addressing his show's cancellation.