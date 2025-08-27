What is Kristaps Porzingis net worth? Basketball star donates $500 to Syko Stu GoFundMe following Raja Jackson attack

Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NBA player Kristaps Porzingis has made news lately not only for his performances on the court, but for being generous. The Atlanta Hawks forward donated $500 towards the GoFundMe for professional wrestler Syko Stu, who was assaulted by Raja Jackson, son of former MMA fighter Rampage Jackson, during a match.

With many fans praising Porzingis for stepping up for Stu, many are wondering about the financial condition of the basketball player.

According to Celebrity Net worth, Kristaps Porzingis has a net worth estimated at $30 million. Much of his wealth is tied to his NBA contracts, endorsements, and playing overseas as a professional.

Porzingis started professionally in Spain with Baloncesto Sevilla and then was chosen as the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft to the New York Knicks. Porzingis wasted no time in making impacts such as earning NBA All-Rookie First team in 2016 and an All-Star in 2018.

In 2019, Kristaps Porzingis took a big step forward after signing a five-year, $158 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks. It increased his career earnings more than five times.

His annual salary jumped from $5 million to almost $30 million. By the end of the 2021-22 season, he was over $100 million in total earnings in the NBA (Celebrity Net worth).

He has since played for the Washington Wizards, and Boston Celtics, where he aided the franchise to a record 18th NBA Championship, and is now embarking on his season with the Atlanta Hawks. Injuries limited his availability and therefore he could play only for six games in the 2024-25 campaign.

Inside the Raja Jackson–Syko Stu brawl and the major contributions supporting Stu’s recovery

Raja Jackson was in the news lately due to his attack on opponent Stuart Smith (aka 'Syko Stu') at Knokx Pro Wrestling on August 23, 2025. Raja, son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, allegedly used a real-life attack during his Knokx Pro Wrestling match which was supposed to be scripted.

After Raja knocked out Smith, he delivered approximately 20 punches, rendering Smith unconscious on the mat and forcing him to be taken to the hospital.

Quinton Rampage Jackson addressed the situation publicly and expressed concern for both sides. He explained that the "fight" was staged and he theorized that Raja's reaction came at the hands of an unplanned strike by Smith.

Stu's family stated that the altercation was violent enough to leave him unconscious and in critical care, and while he is now "stabilized," the journey to recovery will be long and expensive.

In response, a GoFundMe was launched to help cover remaining medical costs, support recovery needs, and replace lost wages.

The GoFundMe is raising money towards an ultimate goal of $110,000 and has raised more than $76,000 through the support of almost 2,500 donors, including contributions from AEW star Chris Jericho and Porzingis (Yahoo Sports).

The controversy has raised questions about the limits of staged violence and the responsibility of performers to ensure safety when partaking in staged violence or providing stunt performance.