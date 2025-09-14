What is a Furry? Lance Twiggs' link to community emerges online as Tyler Robinson roommate trends online

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 17: A participant, or furry, as the participants prefer to be called, attempts to use a smartphone upon his arrival at the Estrel Hotel for the 2016 Eurofurence furries gathering on August 17, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Approximately 2,500 furries from all over the world will participate in the four-day convention that includes dance parties, fashion shows and art events. Furries describe themlelvs as anthroporphic actors and the movemment has its roots in science fiction and fantasy genres going back to the 1980s. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Following Tyler Robinson’s arrest, many on social media have been speculating about his motives, ideology, background, and more. The Charlie Kirk murder suspect’s roommate, identified as Lance Twiggs by the New York Post, has also been trending on X.

The rumors around Twiggs’ trans identity are also floating around on social media, after Fox News claimed that Robinson lived with his transgender partner. At the same time, some X users have speculated on Lance’s connection to the Furry community.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Images have released of Tyler Robinson’s 22 yr old roommate Lance Twiggs, it is being reported that he is a furry and a transgender. He can be seen wearing the same brand, and color of shoes as Tyler Robinson.



It was also reported 6 hours ago that a transgender… pic.twitter.com/DklRtsTLWK — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 14, 2025

According to Courtney Plante, a research psychologist known for his studies on the famous fandom, a Furry is someone who is a fan of anthropomorphic animal characters. He explained during a 2017 interview with Psychology Today:

“A furry is a fan. Star Trek fans are fans of Star Trek, sports fans are fans of sports. Furries are fans of media that feature walking, talking animal characters. [...] Prominent examples include films like Zootopia or Disney's Robin Hood, books like Watership Down or Redwall…”

According to a 2024 Them article, Furries also create “fursona” for themselves. Per the magazine:

“[A fursona is ] a non-human character they use to represent themselves to the world.”

Many Furry Fandom members purchase or create fursuits, digital art, and more based on their fursona

Them highlighted that Furries also create digital art based on their fursona, to use it online. At the same time, some purchase and/or build costumes inspired by anthropomorphic animals and their fursona. Per Them:

“While furry conventions and in-person meetups are an important aspect of the community, a lot of that community building happens online.”

The members of the Furry fandom usually gather at specific conventions, while they engage through platforms like X, Reddit, Ferzu, and more, Them noted. Nicky Woolf, while writing for The Guardian, asserted:

“Wolves are the most popular animal for a “fursona”, followed by dragons (subclassified as ‘scalies’), then foxes.”

Woolf also noted that the fursuits can be “flashy and expensive,” costing “tens of thousands of dollars” with year-long waiting lists. On the contrary, he also wrote:

“Others are more homemade and careworn, but each is its own distinct work of art, imaginative and lovingly crafted.”

Many have described Lance Twiggs as a Furry on social media

After media outlets uncovered the identity of Tyler Robinson’s roommate, many on social media have spread rumors about the same. Multiple users have called Lance Twiggs a Furry, based on different viral photos of him wearing hats that resemble animal characters.

At the same time, Fox News, without mentioning Twiggs, reported that Robinson’s roommate is a transgender person with whom he was involved in a romantic relationship. The media channel’s Brooke Singman was among the first to report the same on X.

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me.



The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI.



Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the… — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) September 13, 2025

After Fox News, the New York Post also reported on Robinson’s romantic partner. The outlet also identified Lance Twiggs, but neither confirmed nor denied whether he is the same roommate. Reportedly, a relative of Twiggs told the Post:

“Yes, they were roommates.”

The relative claimed having no knowledge of Lance Twiggs' transitioning. Later, Daily Mail reached out to Lance’s grandfather, Jerry Twiggs, who refrained from commenting and asserted:

“I’m not sure what his situation is exactly right now.”

Jerry Twiggs also told Daily Mail that his grandchild was with the police and returned to his house. He claimed that his family didn’t have a way to contact Lance Twiggs “other than going over there.”

It was also reported that Robinson’s roommate shared their Discord text message exchange, in which the suspect mentioned the stashed alleged murder weapon.

The authorities remained on a manhunt for nearly two days after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10. They were able to recover the rifle that was apparently used by the suspect. The FBI also released the person of interest’s pictures, and his father reportedly turned him in.