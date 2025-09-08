What happened to Fallon Taylor? Rodeo star accident video sparks concern

Fallon Taylor and her horse were involved in a mishap during a rodeo event in Fort Madison (Image via Facebook/Fallon Taylor)

Fallon Taylor, a well-known barrel racer and entrepreneur, was recently seen at Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa.

However, during the event, the Dallas, Texas resident and her horse, Kooter, were involved in a mishap. In a Facebook Reel posted by Teresa Murray, Taylor was seen falling off in the arena. The racer was mounted on her horse while running around the barrels.

Kooter unexpectedly tripped and fell, causing Fallon Taylor to get thrown off the saddle. The rodeo accident was followed by gasps from the crowd. Fortunately, the businesswoman and her horse were seemingly alright as they got up pretty quickly.

Taylor and Kooter walked off the arena to loud cheers and claps from the crowd, who applauded the duo for their display of resilience. Teresa Murray, who posted the short clip from the Fort Madison event, shared her concern and wrote:

“Praying Fallon Taylor is ok! I pray her horse is ok too! Scary wreck!”

Read on to learn how others reacted to the rodeo event mishap involving the Dallas entrepreneur and her horse.

Internet users share their concern after Fallon Taylor and Kooter had a mishap during a rodeo event

The decorated barrel racer was involved in a mishap when her horse stumbled upon something and hit the ground. While the duo seemingly escaped without significant injury, many on social media shared their worries. Here’s how the internet users reacted to the video of the rodeo accident shared by Teresa Murray:

“Oh no! I hope she and her horse are okay as well! Prayers!,” Julie Vahle wrote.

“Wow it looks like both of them are okay but that could have been a heck of a lot worse,” Cindy McGaughey commented.

“I was SO excited to hear them announce her name! I couldn’t believe she was there & then the wreck as I was videoing! I felt horrible for her!,” MacKenzie Grogan Kleinert expressed.

“Praying Fallon and Kooter are ok!!,” Shereen Hillmer Lycklama said.

“I was there last night and witnessed that, she and her horse are both very lucky!,” Dennis Shultheiss remarked.

Later, Fallon Taylor also spoke about the accident on social media. She shared a video of herself and Kooter leaving the arena and wrote:

“This is not how I ever plan to leave a rodeo arena. To reassure you, Kooter is “fine” and so am I.”

Taylor revealed that Kooter suffered a puncture wound and some swelling and added:

“And I left the arena reevaluating my rodeo goals and a sore back.”

After writing a joke, she reflected on the frequency of such incidents that have happened recently. Taylor wrote about contemplating her future:

“After three major third barrel wrecks in the span of 45 days I think I’ll be reevaluating my rodeo goals. I have no quit in me - but also these horse and my family deserve to see less of me walking out of arenas.”

Fallon Taylor asserted that she will continue her rodeo career and shared:

“I love it [rodeo] and can’t wait to enter the next one when my horse feels up to it, but I’ll be way pickier about where I enter and probably be spending the majority of my time at a barrel race near you with some awesome ground. In short, I have an expensive Kooter and he deserves the best”

For those unaware, Taylor has been rodeoing since nine, according to myhero.com. She qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) for the first time at 13, in 1995. Fallon also qualified multiple times in the subsequent years. However, she suffered a rodeo accident in 2008, which fractured C-2 vertebrae and left her paralysed for three days, per fallontaylor.com.

Taylor recovered in the coming months and learned to talk and walk again. Eventually, she returned to the arena and qualified for NFR in 2013, 2014, and 2015. The world champion barrel racer also owns Ranch Dress’n, a western clothing brand for women.