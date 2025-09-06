What happened between Drake and Metro Boomin? DJ Akademiks reveals feud details

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake and Metro Boomin's fall-out has been a big topic in hip-hop, filling up social media and fueling countless fan theories. For weeks, many thought their split was due to some personal drama, maybe over a woman.

But DJ Akademiks has stepped up to clear things up. He says the real reason behind their tension isn't about love or women at all, but more about the big problems behind the music scene today.

DJ Akademiks reveals the alleged reason behind Drake and Metro Boomin's falling out

DJ Akademiks is weighing in on the ongoing buzz surrounding the reported fallout between Drake and Metro Boomin, offering fresh context on what may have caused the rift. While talking, Akademiks said that the issue came up when Drake pushed Metro to work on a song when Metro was still mourning his mom's death.

This move, he pointed out, felt unkind and non-empathetic to Metro Booming, as music wasn't his focus during such a difficult time. Akademiks' words bring more to the chat, showing how hard times and bad timing might have made things hard for the two stars.

Dj Akademiks took to his X account and posted on September 6:

"Welp I told yall that’s why drake and metro fell out .. drake was pushy over a song and metro felt drake was inhumane to not realize he wasn’t even thinking bout music since his mom just died."