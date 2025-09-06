Type keyword(s) to search

What happened between Drake and Metro Boomin? DJ Akademiks reveals feud details

DJ Akademiks sheds light on the feud between Drake and Metro Boomin, explaining the personal issues behind their falling out.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Saturday 9/6/2025 at 12:33PM EDT
    ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

    Drake and Metro Boomin's fall-out has been a big topic in hip-hop, filling up social media and fueling countless fan theories. For weeks, many thought their split was due to some personal drama, maybe over a woman.

    But DJ Akademiks has stepped up to clear things up. He says the real reason behind their tension isn't about love or women at all, but more about the big problems behind the music scene today.

    DJ Akademiks reveals the alleged reason behind Drake and Metro Boomin's falling out

    DJ Akademiks is weighing in on the ongoing buzz surrounding the reported fallout between Drake and Metro Boomin, offering fresh context on what may have caused the rift. While talking, Akademiks said that the issue came up when Drake pushed Metro to work on a song when Metro was still mourning his mom's death.

    This move, he pointed out, felt unkind and non-empathetic to Metro Booming, as music wasn't his focus during such a difficult time. Akademiks' words bring more to the chat, showing how hard times and bad timing might have made things hard for the two stars. 

    Dj Akademiks took to his X account and posted on September 6:

    "Welp I told yall that’s why drake and metro fell out .. drake was pushy over a song and metro felt drake was inhumane to not realize he wasn’t even thinking bout music since his mom just died."

    Metro Boomin opens up about personal feud with Drake

    In a 2024 interview with GQ Magazine, Metro Boomin shared about his feud with Drake, saying it was about more than just industry competition. He waved off speculation of petty drama, making it clear that their bad air wasn't about women or any surface-level disputes. 

    Rather, Metro said it was something that really left him genuinely hurt and disappointed, showing the split goes deeper than most fans might think. In his words:

    "Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that. It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me."

