What does Matt Lauer do for a living now? Former Today host's life after misconduct allegations explored amid potential tell-all rumors

Matt Lauer, a staple of American morning television for most of his career, had been out of the public eye for almost eight years after he was abruptly fired by NBC’s Today show in November 2017 after sexual misconduct allegations against him became public.

Since then, he has lived mainly a quiet life, but now reports have surfaced suggesting Matt Lauer may be looking to get back into the public eye, this time with a tell-all memoir.

Though he has retreated from public life for the past several years, Lauer has not completely ruled out the idea of a career comeback. According to US Weekly Magazine, sources suggest that he has been looking into options for a digital or podcast-based comeback, but so far he hasn't lined up any actual projects.

In more recent days, speculation has ramped up that Lauer is thinking about a tell-all memoir. It has been reported that he has had meetings with publishers who want to hear his side of the story, especially if he is willing to mention former coworkers and the prominent figures in the media.

Although nothing has been confirmed, Matt Lauer's friends attested that he sees a book as both a financial opportunity and a way to get even with people that he believes turned their backs on him.

A look into the allegations against Matt Lauer which led to his exit and his current life in the Hamptons

In November 2017, NBC News announced that Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace". In their statement, NBC stated that they had reason to believe that the misconduct was not an isolated event.

Shortly thereafter, journalist Ronan Farrow wrote about further allegations of misconduct, including rape, in his 2019 book Catch and Kill, which Lauer publicly denied.

In numerous accounts, Lauer acknowledged infidelity and inappropriate behavior but vehemently denied allegations of rape or assault, calling some of the reporting “false” and “outrageous.” His firing not only ended his career but his marriage as well, as Roque filed for divorce in 2019.

WATCH: First photo of Matt Lauer surfaces after firing as NBC and former executives deny prior knowledge of compaints pic.twitter.com/ymQgFuMzec — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2017

According to The List, since departing from NBC, Lauer has laid low in the Hamptons, where he owns a home. Sources close to him say his life has been "low-key but rewarding". He has supposedly surrounded himself, physically and emotionally, with a small circle of friends he can trust, and family.

Matt Lauer is unemployed but fortunately has millions of dollars in the bank from decades in the television industry. Lauer's priorities have been focused on parenting his three children and maintaining a long-term relationship with public relations executive Shamin Abas.

Lauer started dating Abas after his divorce and has appeared publicly with her at events, including at journalist Don Lemon's wedding in 2024.