What did Tamar Shirinian say? Comedian Terrence Williams calls for UT professor's resignation

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville placed Tamar Shirinian on administrative leave following her controversial social media remarks on Charlie Kirk (Image via Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tamar Shirinian, a University of Tennessee professor, recently received online backlash on social media, primarily from conservative users. Many called out the UT faculty member for allegedly making insensitive remarks about Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, in Orem, Utah.

Comedian and well-known conservative influencer, Terrence K. Williams, also criticized Tamar Shirinian in a Facebook post. The Cousin T’s founder posted a picture of the UT professor and shared the insensitive remarks attributed to her. Williams concluded his post, asking for Shirinian’s resignation.

According to a viral screenshot, Tamar commented under an FB post from another user, Hasmik Geghamyan, on Sunday, September 14. The original poster wrote about unfriending people following Kirk’s assassination for having a difference of opinion on the late right-wing political activist's ideology.

In the viral screenshot, the user asserted that the content of Kirk’s message was “full of hate, genocide apologia, and bigotry.” Tamar Shirinian apparently responded to the post and labeled the Turning Point USA co-founder as a “disgusting psychopath.” She claimed that “the world is better off without him.” Tamar allegedly wrote:

“Even those who are claiming to be sad for his wife and kids....like, his kids are better off living in a world without a disgusting psychopath like him and his wife, well, she's a sick fuck for marrying him so I dont care about her feelings.”

While Tamar Shirinian’s Facebook account has seemingly been deactivated, many raised the issue on social media. Ultimately, the University of Tennessee reportedly acknowledged the complaints and took action against the faculty member.

Tamar Shirinian reportedly was placed on administrative leave, as the University of Tennessee distances itself from the controversy

According to the Daily Beacon, a student newspaper of UT, the conservative social media users, including influencers like Robby Starbuck and Michael Lotfi, voiced their outrage after Tamar Shirinian’s comments went viral. Along with the online backlash, the institution received calls from Tennessee lawmakers, UT students, and conservation activists, the Daily Beacon reported.

Later, University of Tennessee System president Randy Boyd also addressed the controversy. He announced an investigation into the matter on Sunday night via X:

“Celebrating or advocating violence and murder is reprehensible and has no place at the University of Tennessee. UT Knoxville is actively investigating the matter and will take decisive action to ensure it is addressed with the full weight and attention it deserves.”

The faculty member is out of the classroom, placed on administrative leave, and termination proceedings have begun.



Teaching and shaping the lives of young people is core to the mission of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) September 15, 2025

The official X handle of the university, @UTKnoxville, provided a “campus update” on Monday, September 15. The institution distanced itself from the alleged comments attributed to Tamar Shirinian. The tweet read:

“The university has taken swift action against a faculty member who has failed to meet our expectations for civil engagement. Her actions endorsing violence and murder do not represent the university or our values.”

@UTKnoxville confirmed that the university has placed the unnamed faculty member on administrative leave, and her “termination proceedings have begun.” The statement continues:

“Teaching and shaping the lives of young people is core to the mission of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. We have a great responsibility as educators of America’s future leaders to make sure students have a healthy educational environment in which to learn, wrestle with difficult issues, and express themselves civilly. We take that responsibility seriously.”

According to the Daily Beacon, Tamar Shirinian served as an assistant professor in the university’s Anthropology department of the College of Arts and Sciences. She has yet to issue any public statement after the recent developments.