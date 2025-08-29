What did Ralo say about Peewee Roscoe and Baby Jade? Young Thug claims rapper was prepared to snitch on him to get out of jail

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Several rappers from Atlanta like Young Thug, Ralo, Peewee Roscoe, have found themselves in the middle of drama recently. A few days ago, Roscoe shared a video defending Thug after the latter was accused of snitching on individuals involved in certain alleged crimes. While doing so, Roscoe reportedly named Ralo and others as the main culprits.

In an Instagram post, Ralo responded to Roscoe. In the caption of the post, he wrote,

"We always have to help the elders in our community so I’m reaching out to ask yawl to help me start this old man Mr. Rosco a GoFundMe account to raise money so he can continue his lying life of posting other people money and jewelry."

At one point in the video, he even ended up calling Roscoe a "homeless dude." Further in the caption, Ralo made a reference to Baby Jade, and wrote,

"We also gotta get Big Baby Jade in the gym. Her clout chasing days are now over she will be back being a bouncer at all the local bars and clubs in Atlanta. Thank you & God Bless."

What is the feud between Ralo and Young Thug about?

Apart from taking digs at Peewee Roscoe and Baby Jade, Ralo has also criticized Young Thug.

He made several remarks on Instagram and X about Thug, after snitching allegations regarding the latter surfaced on social media. On August 28, Ralo took to X to react on the snitching allegations against Thug, and wrote,

"Now you gone have to go through what Me and Gunna went through and we waiting on that gospel album to twin…"

This prompted Young Thug to respond. He took uploaded a tweet on August 28, in which he addressed Ralo, and wrote,

"See the difference between me and you is 1 Your friends said you didn’t lie. You actually told on real people. You said that somebody actually did something that they was arrested for, I made an honest mistake saying that we sold Lil Wayne Weed to try to prove to the detectives that we wasn’t beefing with him."

In another tweet, that Thug uploaded on social media, he mockingly wrote that while he tried to "free" his associates, Ralo tried to "fry" his men. The rapper even went about tagging Ralo on the tweet that gained more than 2 million views on X, as of now.

The tweet by Thug garnered more than 5 million views from netizens. As previously mentioned, the remarks began after the snitching allegations against Young Thug sparked online. The allegations stemmed after an audio clip allegedly of a conversation between Thug and law enforcement resurfaced on social media.

In the clip, a man who appeared to be the Atlanta rapper seemingly namedropped people possibly involved in crimes, thus, leading to the snitching allegations.

As far as snitching allegations were concerned, Young Thug had been quite vocal about his dislike towards people who apparently snitched on others.