What did Kash Patel say in his tribute to Charlie Kirk? FBI Director faces criticism for his actions and posts during investigation

Kash Patel (Image via Getty)

FBI Director Kash Patel’s tribute to Charlie Kirk, an American right-wing activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, drew widespread attention.

Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University, while he engaged in debate with campus students.

Following the arrest of the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, two days later, Patel paid tribute to the late activist during a press conference, saying:

“Rest now, brother. We have the watch, and I’ll see you in Valhalla.”

The comment sparked controversy for its cultural reference and usage. According to Britannica, Valhalla is a concept from Norse mythology, known as the hall of slain warriors in Asgard, moderated by the god Odin.

The term ‘Valhalla’ has been popularly used in films, series, other creative works, and even by some military units to honor fallen soldiers.

His tribute drew sharp criticism from netizens, who struggled to understand why Patel would invoke a Norse mythology term to honor a Christian activist. Some even felt that it was inappropriate to use the term, leading to speculations about his work ethic and sincerity.

Patel is now facing renewed criticism after dining at an elite restaurant just hours after the assassination and publicly calling out Utah officials, raising questions about his leadership.

FBI Director Kash Patel’s actions after Charlie Kirk’s death raise questions about his decision-making skills and overall leadership

According to NBC News, Kash’s leadership is being scrutinized after his actions and comments sparked controversy.

NBC News reported that from the shooting on Wednesday to the suspect’s arrest on Friday, Patel took measures that made officials question his judgment.

In an interview on Fox & Friends on Monday, Patel defended his actions, including the social media posts he made on the day of the assassination, wrongly announcing that “the subject” involved in Kirk’s killing was already in custody when he was still at large.

“Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure. But do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not. I was telling the world what the FBI was doing as we were doing and I’m continuing to do that.”

He further challenged people to find another director who would be “more transparent and more willing” to work with the media on high-profile cases.

Former FBI counterterrorism official Christopher O’Leary criticized Patel’s rashness, saying that he had “zero leadership experience and capabilities.”

Another law enforcement official said that the handling of Kirk’s case showed Patel’s “public inability” to stand up in the moment as a leader.

Another misstep that drew attention to Patel’s work ethic was his decision to dine at the exclusive restaurant Rao’s, hours after the shooting.

At 6:21 p.m., Patel posted on X that “the subject” was in custody, and then at 7:59 p.m., he posted a follow-up saying the subject had been released.

Former senior officials felt it was premature how Patel handled the situation.

“They gave the public the perception that the FBI is not that organized at a time when the public is concerned because there’s an unfolding crisis. They need to be reassured that the FBI and its partners have the situation under control, and that is done through accurate strategic messaging,” O’Leary stated.

Other former officers said that Patel should not have posted anything until he was certain of the news. According to them, it was the Director’s responsibility to build trust with the people and be measured at all times.

According to reports, Patel called out agents for not sharing photos of the suspect with him sooner. However, on the same night, he attended 9/11 ceremonies, when he was told not to make public appearances until an arrest was made.

When Tyler Robinson, the suspect, was arrested, Patel posted on X that the FBI had solved the case by overruling other agencies.

The Utah Department of Public Safety, on the other hand, issued a statement stressing the importance of a “unified investigation.”

With growing concerns surrounding Patel’s line of action, he continues to face criticism.

Stay tuned for more updates.