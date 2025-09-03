What Did Cardi B Say About Artists Downplaying the Grammys?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B celebrates New Year's Eve at E11EVEN Miami on December 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Cardi B is opening up like never before ahead of her long-awaited sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA. In conversation with Billboard's Carl Lamarre, the Grammy-winning music star talked about the long road to her album's release, confirming fan favorites WAP and UP will be included on the tracklist.

She also spoke about the well-known issues among women in rap, her bond with NFL star Stefon Diggs, and gave her straight views on how some artists have begun to dismiss the value of winning a Grammy.

Cardi B highlights how artists dismiss the GRAMMYs yet still chase them

In the same interview, Cardi B weighed in on the long-running conversation surrounding the GRAMMY Awards, showing how the music world has mixed feelings about them. She said that even though singers and insiders often try to minimize the importance of the awards in public, there is still a soft but clear wish to get a nod from the Recording Academy.

She pointed out the odd fact that the same folks who say the event doesn't matter still send in their songs every year, underscoring the influence and prestige the GRAMMYs continue to hold within the music world despite ongoing criticism.

In her words:

"Everybody always wants to downplay it, but everybody wants one. Every year they downplay the GRAMMYs, but every year they submit their music."

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the video hit the web, fans lit up social media, firing off a storm of thoughts and guesses. Within minutes, hashtags linked to the clip began trending as users dissected every detail, from the setting to her comments. The buzz not only kept long-time fans talking but also drew in casual viewers, making it the big thing everyone was talking about on many sites.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"who doesn't want a grammy," a user commented.

"Is she doing this to spite Nicki Minaj?," another user commented.

"That’s a sharp truth , the GRAMMYs get criticized constantly, but when it comes down to recognition and prestige, everyone still wants their name called on that stage," a netizen commented.

"Facts. Cardi’s right, people act casual about Grammys, but deep down, everyone wants that recognition," a user wrote.

