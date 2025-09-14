Were Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill at Charlie Kirk funeral? Viral claim debunked

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JULY 31: Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gives remarks at a campaign rally at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Vance has traveled to cities across the Southwest to attend rallies this week. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The untimely passing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on September 11, 2025, has led to several tributes, condolences, and misinformations.

One example of misinformation that went viral on social media claimed that country music legends Vince Gill and Carrie Underwood performed an emotional duet during Kirk's funeral. This claim is, of course, false, and has been debunked.

The claim was made by a Facebook page named Golden Age Country which posted a story saying that Underwood and Gill were standing beside Kirk’s casket and sang a hymn during his funeral service.

The post said Underwood's "clear angelic voice" and Gill's "warm tenor" gave solace and comfort to all those mourning, and that the two of them concluded the moment by leaving a rose and saying goodbye softly.

"Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill Honor Charlie Kirk. The chapel was hushed in reverence when Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill stepped forward together at Charlie Kirk’s funeral. Dressed in black, their faces carried the weight of loss as they stood side by side beside the casket adorned with lilies," the post read.

Neither Carrie Underwood nor Vince Gill is in any way related to Kirk's funeral arrangements nor have they made mentions on any of the claimed official remarks.

Official details of Charlie Kirk’s funeral

The confirmed information on Charlie Kirk's funeral was posted by Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA. The organization posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that states the funeral will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona where the Arizona Cardinals play.

According to LiveMint, among those expected to attend are President Donald Trump, who has promised to attend and has ordered flags to be flown at half mast until the day of the funeral, and Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other senior officials.

Charlie Kirk’s funeral will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025 in Arizona.



President Trump will be attending. pic.twitter.com/MSWwWkCMY6 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 13, 2025

Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk gave a poignant, real-time Facebook tribute just after he died. Erika thanked the first responders for their attempts to save her husband, then vowed to continue his legacy.

"Mr President, my husband loved you. And he knew that you loved him too... But most of all, Charlie loved his children. And he loved me. With all his heart. And he made sure I knew that every day," Erika Kirk said in a statement.

Country stars, like Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill, have taken part in a national memorial service before, which may have given more legitimacy to the story. But, for now it seems like the two stars have not said anything relating to Charlie Kirk's death.