"We gotta let him cook" - DJ Akademiks reacts to Kai Cenat calling Drake's "ICEMAN" ep. 3 "a**"

Canadian rapper Drake recently dropped one of the latest episodes of his ICEMAN series on YouTube. Several netizens liked the clip and reacted to it as well. It includes the rapper driving around the city while playing his song That's Just How I Feel. Somewhere during the track, he also seemingly made a reference to his beef with Kendrick Lamar last summer.

Along with several netizens, Kai Cenat also shared his reaction to episode 3 of the series. Kai apparently did not seem very impressed with the music released in episode 3. Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks reacted to the streamer apparently not liking Drake's video. A clip from a livestream of Akademiks had been going viral, in which he spoke about the same.

At one point during the livestream, DJ Akademiks wondered who would particularly press the dislike button on YouTube, and read out from the chats that Cenat seemingly did it. Akademiks then went about sharing his two cents on the music that Drake had dropped. He said,

"You gotta you gotta let him cook. We gotta let him cook We gotta let him cook. All right, so I'm trying to follow the plot. I don't know if these songs are dropping on dsp's tonight..."

According to Akademiks, as of now, he does not feel like describing the music as a super hit, but he confirmed giving more shots to the music.

What did DJ Akademiks feel about the music amid the album rollout by Drake?

As previously mentioned, DJ Akademiks did not feel like saying that the music dropped by Drake was an "instant hit." At one point during the aforementioned livestream, Akademiks said,

"He's trying to make a hit song. I felt that didn't connect as it should have."

Akademiks also said that he was up for giving the project a shot and praised the rapper for trying something new. Akademiks also shared his understanding of the rollout and said,

"the overall plot is this Drake got something in a bag there's some liars which we're gonna just term as pinocchio. That's trying to get what he has and at every moment they're about to catch up with him. He's been able to evade them until episode three at the end."

As of now, no details about the exact release date of the album have been confirmed. The album had caused excitement amongst fans, many of whom had said that they were quite up for witnessing the entire video. For the latest song That's Just How I Feel, many netizens commented on social media that they loved the first part of the song more.

According to them, the first made reminded them of the music that Drake used to make in the past. As far as Kai Cenat's reaction to the album rollout is concerned, the Canadian rapper has not responded to the same as of now. The album will possibly be released sometime by the end of the year, according to reports by HotNewHipHop.