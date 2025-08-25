Was Rampage Jackson arrested? 2008 car crash and more legal troubles explored amid son’s viral Syko Stu attack

Rampage Jackson's son recently attacked a wrestler, Syko Stu, during a recent match in LA (Image via Al Bello/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC Via Getty Images)

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s son, Raja, allegedly went off-script during a pro wrestling event when he attacked Syko Stu, aka Stuart Smith. The 25-year-old rushed into a live-streamed match to supposedly exact revenge for an earlier incident.

Per a viral video, Raja continued to hit Stu multiple times while he lay unconscious in the ring. After the attack, Rampage Jackson’s son fled the scene. At the same time, the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) has also launched an investigation into the matter, TMZ reported.

While Rampage Jackson is not under law enforcement’s scrutiny, the authorities once arrested him over accusations of reckless driving, hit-and-run, and more. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was involved in a high-speed chase with the police in July 2008.

According to ESPN, Jackson was driving his pickup truck in Orange County when it reportedly collided with multiple other vehicles. One of the tires of his truck also blew out during the incident, and the police later apprehended him. At the time, it was reported that no one was hurt.

The police booked Rampage Jackson under 2 felonies and 4 misdemeanors

Following his arrest on July 15, 2008, the ex-MMA star's bail was set at $25,000.

In August 2008, Rampage Jackson was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors. According to the LA Times, the authorities booked him under “one felony count of evading arrest while driving recklessly” and “one felony count of evading a peace officer and driving against traffic.”

Jackson also faced three misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run (involving property damage) and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. However, the ex-MMA fighter didn’t plead guilty to any charges until a year later, when he accepted a plea deal.

According to MMA Mania, Quinton pleaded guilty to one felony count of evading a peace officer and driving against traffic and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving in 2009. In a deferred judgment, the court ordered the defendant to perform 200 hours of community service and regular medical monitoring without jail time.

Ultimately, a judge dismissed the charges against Rampage Jackson after he completed the 200 hours of community service by 2010. However, the then-MMA fighter was also involved in another legal trouble related to the July 2008 incident.

A woman sued Rampage Jackson for allegedly causing her miscarriage during the July 2008 police chase

The MMA star faced another lawsuit regarding his infamous 2008 car crash and police chase. A woman claimed that her unborn baby was hurt after her vehicle was hit by Rampage Jackson, resulting in her miscarriage. In her lawsuit, she sought $25,000 in damages. According to TMZ:

“The impact of her abdomen with the steering wheel caused her amniotic fluid membranes (bag of waters) to rupture, ultimately resulting in the stillbirth of her baby.”

However, Farrah Emami, a then-spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's office, stated:

“We reviewed all the medical records and spoke with the victim's physician, and the evidence showed that the loss of the fetus was not related to or a result of the crash caused by the defendant.”

In 2010, TMZ reported that the woman dropped her case against the former MMA star.

Rampage Jackson addresses the recent controversy involving his son, Raja

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

Raja Jackson has been under scrutiny of law enforcement and social media after he attacked Syko Stu during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. Rampage Jackson also addressed the incident in a tweet, sharing his concern for the injured wrestler. He wrote:

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable.”

Rampage mistakenly asserted that his son was hit on the side of his head moments before Syko Stu’s match. The initial altercation, during which Smith reportedly hit Raja’s head with a beer can, seemingly happened hours before the match. In a viral video, Syko was also heard apologizing to Raja. In another viral video, the 25-year-old was heard talking about going off-script before he attacked Stu.

Real or Staged? Raja Jackson, son of MMA Fighter Rampage Jackson loses it on Pro Wrestler Syko Stu and brutally goes insane! Too much video exists of a pre-fight altercation, the fight and then him on phone in parking finding out the wrestler was still down. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Kv3bOy1Bqf — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) August 24, 2025

Rampage Jackson further wrote:

“Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback’ in the ring,i thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong.”

Jackson condemned his son’s actions, as he continued:

“Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith.”

Rampage Jackson apologized to Syko Stu and Kick on behalf of his son, while also voicing his concern for Stu.

As of this writing, LAPD has yet to apprehend Raja, while the authorities are still investigating the matter, per TMZ.