Was NU Jerzey Twork arrested? Viral claim explored as rumors erupt online

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Tay Roc (L) and Nu Jerzey Twork perform onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The viral claim of the recent arrest of Raivon Trudalle Anderson, better known as NU Jerzey Twork, is making rounds on social media.

Based on the online rumors, the authorities took the 31-year-old rapper into custody in Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. A recent mugshot of Anderson is also circulating on the internet; many claim it is from his recent arrest.

While the Trenton rapper’s team has yet to issue a statement, multiple mugshot aggregators have corroborated the claim. According to Busted Newspaper, Mugshots Zone, and more, Raivon Trudalle Anderson was allegedly arrested on September 17, 2025.

Per the viral Mecklenburg County Jail records and different mugshot aggregator websites, NU Jerzey Twork was arrested for obtaining property by false pretenses. According to an alleged arrest document posted by BattleRapVisuals (@BattleRapVisuals) on X, Anderson was detained due to an incident from 2017. The viral arrest record alleges:

“Defendant [NU Jerzey Twork] unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did knowingly and designedly, with the intent to cheat and defraud obtain a 2016 White Mercedes from Najat Mouhidine by means of a false pretense which was calculated to deceive and did deceive.”

It continues:

“The false pretense consisted of the following: provided false documents with the victims signature allowing the defendant to get the vehicle from Deckers Auto.”

It is not the first time NU Jerzey Twork has been arrested. According to Mugshots Zone, he was previously arrested in Rappahannock Regional Jail, Virginia, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and contempt of court.

NU Jerzey Twork was reportedly boarding a flight to London before his alleged arrest in Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department allegedly apprehended the New Jersey rapper on Wednesday, September 17. Twork is set to face Loaded Lux at Ultimate Rap League’s (URL) Summer Madness XV in London. On Wednesday evening, the rapper was reportedly boarding a flight to the UK before the police arrested him.

FrozenbergTV (@IamFroze), another battle rapper, claimed in an X post:

“In route to London Twork was stopped in charlotte trying to board a international flight they ran his name and a warrant came up he was blind sided by it according to ppl in his camp. They are actively trying to get him release as of now. More details as the situation unfolds”

. The league is fully aware and their entire legal team is on standby to make sure he’s able to make it for SM. — FrozenbergTV (@IamFroze) September 19, 2025

He asserted in a follow-up tweet that Twork flew from Philadelphia to Charlotte for his connecting flight to London. In another X post, FrozenbergTV claimed that Twork obtained “an unsecured bond” and will be released soon. He added:

“The league [URL] is fully aware and their entire legal team is on standby to make sure he’s able to make it for SM [Summer Madness].”

However, despite the online claims and rumors, neither URL nor Twork has said anything about the Summer Madness XV matchup. According to the official announcement made by the league, the New Jersey battle rapper is a part of the main event, set to happen on September 21.