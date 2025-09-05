Was Jalen Carter in an accident? Fatal car crash post goes viral amid Spitgate

Jalen Carter was ejected within first six seconds of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys season opener (Image via Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys season opener was rocked by controversy that resulted in the ejection of Jalen Carter. The defensive tackle spat directly on the Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, and was removed due to unsportsmanlike conduct. The Eagles were also penalized with a 15-yard penalty.

The spitgate also reignited scrutiny of Jalen Carter’s past controversies, including his role in a 2023 crash that left two dead. The Eagles DT was reportedly involved in a street-racing accident near the University of Georgia (UGA).

Per ESPN, Carter was not in the vehicle that crashed into trees and utility poles.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued an arrest warrant against Carter in March 2023.

It is alleged that the then-top NFL prospect was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition. UGA staff recruiter Chandler LeCroy drove the other car.

LeCroy was among the two people who died in the crash, with the other one being Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock.

Another UGA staff recruiter, Victoria Bowles, was left severely injured following the accident. Willock and Carter’s Bulldogs teammate, Warren McClendon, survived the crash with minor injuries.

Top NFL prospect Jalen Carter was booked last night at 11:33 pm, posted $4,000 bail & released at 11:49 pm. He’s now on his way to the NFL combine. He told police he was a mile away from his teammates car crash. Truth came out he was actually there & driving reckless. pic.twitter.com/sKygaGv3UR — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 2, 2023

Police claimed that LeCroy's blood-alcohol concentration was more than two times the limit, while her vehicle was traveling at 104 mph, AP reported.

The authorities charged Carter with reckless driving and street racing in connection with the fatal accident. The football player pleaded no contest to both charges.

Carter avoided jail time and faced a sentence of 12 months probation. He was also fined $1,000, while the court ordered him to complete 80 hours of community service and a defensive driving course.

He was later named as a defendant in lawsuits filed by Devin Willock’s father and Victoria Bowles.

A new clip surfaces online, showing Dak Prescott spat first, before Jalen Carter approached him

The Eagles defensive tackle got ejected within six seconds of the team’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The spitgate happened during an injury timeout that saw Carter slapped with a 15-yard penalty and ejection.

However, a new clip that later emerged on social media shows Dak Prescott seemingly spitting first, before Jalen repeated the similar actions. The video sparked various reactions from the X users.

“DAK SPIT FIRST TO BAIT JALEN CARTER!!????,” @TaylorInChief alleged.

“SO TURNS OUT DAK PRESCOTT SPIT AT JALEN CARTER FIRST? 💀,” @LakeShowYo reacted to the viral video.

“DAK SPIT FIRST OMG THE SPIT GATE FREE MY DOG JALEN CARTER,” @modernmythos_ commented.

“DAK SPIT AT CARTER FIRST HUH?!?!,” @JoshReynolds24 wrote.

Stop with all the Dak spit first. One person spit on the ground, the other spit on a person. — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) September 5, 2025

Unlike Carter, Prescott didn’t spit on him but on the ground. At the same time, the Eagles DT spat on the Cowboys QB. A user (@AllenRobinson) pointed out the same and wrote:

“Stop with all the Dak spit first. One person spit on the ground, the other spit on a person.”

Prescott also recounted what transpired (via NFL.com):

“I was just looking at him and I was right here in between two linemen. I guess I needed to spit, and I wasn't going to spit on my linemen, so I just spit ahead. He [Carter] asked or goes, 'Are you trying to spit on me?' At that point, I felt like he was insulting me.”

Dak Prescott recalled being involved in a heated exchange with Carter before he spat on him. He said (via NFL.com):

“He just spit on me in that moment, and it was more of a surprise than anything. The refs obviously saw it and threw a flag. I was like, 'Hell yeah, we get 15 yards to start the game off,' I didn't realize he was getting ejected. Unfortunate that he did and hell of a player.”

Later, Carter spoke with the reporters, called his actions a mistake, and asserted, “it just won't happen again.”