Justin Herbert’s girlfriend shares her new album tracklist just before the big LA Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles showdown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers and Madison Beer attend a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert is back in the headlines for two reasons at once. Justin Herbert led Los Angeles into a primetime test, while Justin Herbert’s girlfriend chatter resurfaced as singer Madison Beer revealed the Locket tracklist on Instagram in the run-up to Chargers–Eagles. The post confirms 11 songs and a January 16, 2026, release window under Epic/Sing It Loud, aligning this music push with peak NFL attention. As per a Vogue report dated October 22, 2025, Madison Beer stated,

“I think the album has such duality—there are songs that are upbeat but still emotional...It’s a real rollercoaster.”

On the field, Justin Herbert and the Chargers edged Philadelphia 22–19 in overtime at SoFi Stadium, with Cameron Dicker hitting the 54-yard winner after a turnover-heavy night. For readers asking who Justin Herbert's girlfriend is, many outlets have reported Beer as Justin Herbert’s girlfriend after a highly public sideline moment earlier this season.

Madison Beer posts Locket tracklist on Instagram: full songs, release date, and where she shared it

Beer shared the Locket tracklist on Instagram in early December as the album campaign accelerated. The reveal confirmed an 11-song set and the January 16, 2026 date under Epic/Sing It Loud, positioning singles Yes Baby, Bittersweet, and Make You Mine as anchors. Apple Music and Spotify prerelease listings reflect the 11-track configuration.

Full tracklist from the reveal and trade write-ups: Locket Theme, Yes Baby, Angel Wings, for the night, bad enough, healthy habit, you’re still everything, bittersweet, complexity, make you mine, nothing at all. Beer has framed the new material as emotionally direct. As per the Dork report dated October 10, 2025, Madison Beer remarked,

“bittersweet’ is about the end of a chapter and the difficulty of coming to terms with it, while also recognising that deep down you know it’s for the best – and finding peace in that along the journey.”

Make You Mine drew Grammy attention earlier in the rollout, further elevating this era’s profile.

The “showdown” stakes: Eagles vs. Chargers, broadcast notes, and what happened

Justin Herbert and Los Angeles prevailed 22–19 in overtime, sealed by a Tony Jefferson interception and a 54-yard Dicker kick. Herbert finished with 139 passing yards and 66 rushing yards, managing the game a week after surgery on a fracture in his non-throwing hand. Jalen Hurts committed five turnovers. As per the AP report dated December 9, 2025, Justin Herbert said,

“The first couple days were kind of tough, getting the swelling down and be able to grip.”

The telecast ran on ESPN/ABC, with a “Monsters, Inc.” alternate Funday Football presentation on ESPN2/Disney+ that targeted family demos. That broader audience spillover benefited both the NFL storyline and the Locket reveal swirling on social platforms near kickoff.

Are Justin Herbert and Madison Beer officially dating?

Many outlets describe Beer as Justin Herbert’s girlfriend after cameras caught a sideline kiss and later post-game PDA in October; neither has issued a formal statement. Framing it accurately: the relationship is widely reported and heavily photographed, which is why a tracklist reveal tied so neatly into Chargers coverage.

That sports-entertainment overlap mattered on game night. Album-era singles like Yes Baby and Bittersweet kept Beer trending while Justin Herbert navigated pressure, sacks, and short fields before closing the win. Post-game, he underscored the injury context plainly.

Stay tuned for more updates.