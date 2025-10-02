Was Jackie Aina in an accident? Viral claim debunked as influencer’s death rumors spark concern

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Jackie Aina attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Recent social media rumors about Jackie Aina have triggered concern among online users. Different posts on Facebook and Instagram claim that the beauty influencer passed away following a car crash.

The unfounded report seemingly originated from an Instagram account, KR The Brand (@krtbhq), that posted about Jackie Aina. A few days back, the original poster shared an image of Aina and wrote:

“The tragic incident occurred on September 25, 2025, when Aina’s vehicle collided with multiple cars on the Pacific Coast Highway. Despite emergency responders’ efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Later, a Facebook page, Dolphin Dynasty, asserted that Aina was involved in an accident on California Highway. Another page, Hollywood movie star Love forever, posted the same claim to propagate the death rumors about the Instagram star. Both posts cited an article from an untrustworthy site to corroborate the rumor.

There is no evidence to suggest that Jackie Aina has had an accident recently. Aina is well and alive.

In contrast to the death rumors, the Instagram influencer has been actively posting on social media for the past few days. However, the fake news sparked concern, with Facebook users sending their condolences.

“Is this real ?! My heart dropped to my stomach,” a user wrote under Dolphin Dynasty’s post.

“Rip God bless you and your family,” another user commented.

“RIH Angel Condolences to your Family and Friends,” one user said.

“RIP Beautiful queen,” another one added.

Soon, many commentators pointed out the fake news and called out the Facebook page for propagating the death hoax.

Read on to learn how others commented after discovering the fake news about Jackie Aina.

Internet users call out the Facebook page for sharing the Jackie Aina death hoax

The fake news of the YouTuber’s death caused concern among social media users. Later, many verified the news and called out the Facebook page, Dolphin Dynasty, for posting the fake report.

“She's my favorite influencer, man. People play Too Much. My heart almost dropped,” a user commented.

“Her "last" 4 words were I AM NOT DEAD!!,” another user wrote.

“Can someone please let jackie know she died 🥺,” one user said.

“this is so creepy and weird. it’s like a hex being placed over her. i pray God protects her from the unseen evils against her,” another one remarked.

Many others highlighted Jackie Aina’s social media activity to debunk the death hoax in the comments.

For those unaware, the beauty influencer, who has two million followers on Instagram, is a U.S. Army veteran, according to Favikon.

The Nigerian-American is a well-known makeup artist and entrepreneur who co-founded FORVR Mood, a lifestyle brand.

Jackie Aina also runs a YouTube channel with more than 3.45 million subscribers.