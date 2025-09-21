Was Hines Ward in an accident? Claim debunked as rumors erupt online

Hines Ward has been coaching ASU since 2024 season (Image via Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The rumors about Hines Ward Jr. and his family recently surfaced on social media.

Heinz Field Heroes, a Facebook page with more than 5.1K followers, posted about the former National Football League (NFL) pro and his wife being involved in an accident following their weekend trip.

The unfounded claim of the couple being injured sparked concern among social media users, with many praying for them.

However, the rumors were swiftly debunked by a section of users in the comments, as they called out the original poster.

“This is not true,” Doretha Johns wrote.

“Why you got to spread fake news?,” Michelle Christy Chaney added.

“THIS IS A FALSE STORY PPL .......,” Audrey Dewess commented.

“OMG, why do people keep posting this fake news sh*t. It’s ridiculous,” Corrin Rhea said.

Hines Ward and his wife are well and were not involved in an accident. The couple was in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, September 20, as confirmed via the Instagram Stories of the ex-NFL star’s spouse, Lindsey Georgalas-Ward.

Furthermore, the fabricated story of the pair’s accident is not new, as it emerged months ago.

Facebook pages like Black and Gold Legend and Steelers Empire posted about the couple’s accident following a car accident.

Similarly, many internet users refuted the social media reports and criticised the Facebook pages for posting fake news.

Hines Ward, ASU wide receivers coach, was at the Sun Devils' Saturday game against the Baylor Bears

The two-time Super Bowl champion has been inactive on social media since Arizona State University’s 2025 NCAA season started.

Hines Ward’s most recent Instagram post was a collaborative upload in August with his wife. Lindsey Georgalas-Ward dedicated a birthday post to her daughter while tagging the ex-Steelers star.

For the past four weeks, the Arizona State Sun Devils assistant coach has been spotted at each game, including the one against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, September.

Lindsey Georgalas-Ward, who attended the game, also posted a short clip featuring Hines during the ASU players’ practice session.

Arizona State University, which faced Baylor in an away game at McLane Stadium in Waco, won the game 27-24. It was ASU’s third win in its four games this season.

Previously, the Sun Devils had played against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the season opener on August 30, at home.

The Sun Devils faced the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Texas State Bobcats in the next two non-conference games. ASU has a 3-1 record in the ongoing season, with a loss against the Bulldogs.

Furthermore, they currently have a 1-0 record in the Big 12 Conference, with their win against the Baylor Bears.

The Arizona State Sun Devils will next face the TCU Horned Frogs at their home venue, Mountain America Stadium.