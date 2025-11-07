Who's on the list for the 2026 GRAMMYs? See all the nominees here

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Record of the Year award for "Not Like Us" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Recording Academy dropped the full roster of 2026 GRAMMY nominees today, kicking off the awards race while fueling hype for its flashiest annual event. Streamed live just hours ago, the reveal included star names like Chappell Roan, Doechii, KAROL G, Mumford & Sons, Sabrina Carpenter, along with Sam Smith, who helped unveil artists competing in 95 different fields.

Nods went out to a broad range of talent - established hitmakers alongside rising stars - covering styles including pop, R&B, rap, country, Latin beats, and jazz grooves. Next year’s show lands on Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., broadcasting live via CBS and streaming through Paramount+. Adding fresh energy, two brand-new sections are now part of the mix: Best Traditional Country Album plus Best Album Cover, spotlighting shifts in how music's made - and seen.

Kendrick Lamar leads 2026 Grammy nominations, Gaga, Antonoff, and Cirkut close behind

The 2026 Grammy nominations dropped Friday, with Kendrick Lamar out front - nine total - adding more shine to his already stacked run. His latest release, GNX, scored spots in the big three: Record, Song, and Album of the Year, putting him in rare air as the only act with five straight projects up for top honors.

Close behind are Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, plus Cirkut from Canada - all sitting at seven apiece. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and mixer Serban Ghenea pulled in six each. In contention for best full project: Lamar's GNX, Gaga's Mayhem, Carpenter's Man's Best Friend, Bieber's Swag, Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out, Thomas' Mutt, and Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia.

Up for single of the year? Tracks like DtMF by Bad Bunny, Manchild from Carpenter, Doechii's tense Anxiety, Eilish's drifting Wildflower, Gaga's flashy Abracadabra, the collab luther by Lamar and SZA, Chappell Roan's gritty The Subway, and the viral duet APT by Rosé and Bruno Mars.

The songwriting prize overlaps heavily but tosses in Golden, from the K-pop flick Demon Hunters. Right now, the Best New Artist list includes fresh names from around the world - Olivia Dean, along with Katseye, The Marias, instead of just one sound, Addison Rae popping up too, then Sombr bringing something different, Leon Thomas adding depth, Alex Warren stepping in strong, plus Lola Young closing it out.

These picks show how varied today’s music scene really is, pulling from everywhere globally while mixing styles like pop but also rap, Latin grooves alongside K-pop beats, before the big event streams live from LA come February 1st, 2026.

Beyond the main awards, the 2026 Grammys highlight top work in many music styles along with standout technical skill. When it comes to hip-hop, contenders for Best Rap Album are GNX from Kendrick Lamar, Chromakopia by Tyler, the Creator, Let God Sort ’Em Out by Clipse, Glorious by GloRilla, plus God Does Like Ugly by JID.

For pop singing records chasing Best Pop Vocal Album, picks include Swag via Justin Bieber, Man’s Best Friend through Sabrina Carpenter, Something Beautiful off Miley Cyrus, Mayhem delivered by Lady Gaga, or I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) brought forth by Teddy Swims.

Over in rock - up for Best Rock Album - you’ll find I Quit courtesy of Haim, From Zero linked to Linkin Park, Never Enough tied to Turnstile, and Idols connected to Yungblud; meanwhile, modern and classic country showcases releases like Patterns out of Kelsea Ballerini, Snipe Hunter driven by Tyler Childers, Dollar a Day pushed forward by Charley Crockett, together with American Romance presented under Lukas Nelson.

Jack Antonoff and Cirkut show up in the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical race - a nod that points straight at skill behind the boards; meanwhile, nods such as Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical pop up too. These picks, when taken side by side, underline how the Grammys back fresh creative moves while also giving credit to sharp technical chops, no matter where the music comes from or what it sounds like.

