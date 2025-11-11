"WAR IS OVER": Dancing with the Stars fans celebrate Andy Richter's elimination from the show

Andy and Emma from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars returned with a new episode on November 11, 2025, featuring a special comeback by former host Tom Bergeron and a lineup of former contestants for its 20th anniversary.

The episode also saw one participant leave the ballroom after landing in jeopardy with the fewest cumulative points on the judges’ leaderboard.

After being at risk of going home week after week, Andy Richter and his professional dance partner, Emma Slater, were ultimately eliminated in episode 9 of the dance competition.

Before taking his leave, Andy shared that his participation in the show changed his life, as he believed he became a “different person” during his time in the ballroom.

Despite the upset, he left the stage with his head held high, saying he felt “like a winner.”

Dancing with the Stars fans were overjoyed by the outcome, having rallied for Andy’s elimination for weeks, as they felt he lacked the skills or the improvement required to remain in the contest.

As a result, netizens flocked to X as soon as the results were announced to express their joy. While many rejoiced in Andy’s elimination, some hoped Whitney Leavitt would follow him out in the coming week.

“WAR IS OVER. ANDY IS GONE. NOW LET THE REAL COMPETITION BEGIN,” a netizen commented.

Viewers of the ABC show were pleased to see Andy and Emma exit the competition.

“ANDY IS GOING HOME AND HE IS OUT OF THE COMPETITION!! OH TODAY IS A FANTASTIC DAY!” a fan wrote.

“yall actually got andy outttttt????? and when the mormon is next????? omg its all coming together,” another one commented.

“ANDY BONES LETS F**KIN GOOOO!!! LAST WEEK WOKE RETURNED AND THIS WEEK ANDY GOIN HOME THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN WE BAND TOGETHER,” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Best Night EVER Robert with the first perfect score of the season! Won the dance challenge and is SAFE Elaine is safe as well And ANDY IS GONEEEEEE,” a person wrote.

“tom bergeron gave all the nostalgia vibes and andy went home??? WELCOME BACK DWTS!” another netizen commented.

“I WONNNNNNN!!!!! Andy Richter is Eliminated. He can walk, I mean “Quickstep” out of the building,” a fan posted.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba commends Andy for his progress in the show

For the 20th Birthday Party, Andy and his pro dance partner, Emma, prepared a Quick Step routine inspired by season 25’s Jordan Fisher.

However, Andy did not look forward to learning the choreography.

“This is an intimidating dance for sure. It’s right there in the name, it’s quick,” he remarked before heading out into the ballroom.

However, Andy’s performance of Puttin’ on the Ritz by Robbie Williams left the judges impressed.

While reviewing the act, Carrie Ann Inaba said it was her “privilege” to witness Andy give it his all every week. She believed it was the reason fans loved him and connected with him. That said, she commended him for “turning into a dancer.”

Derek Hough was equally pleased with Andy’s efforts, whereas Tom Bergeron noted that the late Len Goodman would have “loved” his act.

Bruno Tonioli, on the other hand, stated:

“It was quick and it had plenty of steps, what more do you want?”

Andy ended up with 29 points out of 40 for his Quick Step routine. Later in the episode, Andy battled against Dylan Efron in a relay dance-off, in which he performed with The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe.

While the judges appreciated Andy’s duet with Kaitlyn, they gave the win to Dylan, who was paired with actress Rumer Willis.

Unfortunately, at the end of the episode, Andy and Emma were voted out of the contest, while the remaining contestants moved on to the semi-finals.

Stay tuned for more updates.