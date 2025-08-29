TikTok star Emilie Kiser finally breaks silence after son's passing

Brady and Emilie Kiser with their sons (Image via Instagram/@emiliekiser)

Influencer Emilie Kiser is opening up about her three-year-old son, Trigg Kiser’s death, more than three months after the toddler’s tragic drowning at the family’s residence. Trigg, who was being cared for by Emilie’s husband, Brady, as the influencer was not at home, fell into the pool as his father was feeding his newborn brother.

Breaking her silence months after her son’s death, Emilie wrote a note to her fans and community on August 28. Sharing that words had been failing her in the aftermath of Trigg’s death, Emilie wrote,

“Loss of this magnitude feels impossible to put into words. I’ve spent days, weeks, months trying to find them and also take the time I’ve needed to digest the loss of my baby. Trigg is our baby and our best friend. The light and spirit he brought into this world was bright, pure, joyful, and undeniable.”

Trying to find words for describing the loss of a child, Emilie expressed the Kiser family’s grief and added,

“We miss him every second of every day and continuing forward often feels unbearable. I never thought we would experience grief in this way or the pain of losing him so suddenly.”

Emilie Kiser shared that she holds herself accountable for the tragic incident that took her son’s life

After Trigg Kiser’s passing, the law enforcement authority of Chandler, Arizona, had recommended that Brady Kiser face felony charges of child abuse, as per ABC News. However, the office of Maricopa County Attorney later let the grieving father off the hook as it shared that there was no sufficient evidence to prosecute Brady, noted ABC News.

In the note to her followers on social media, Emilie Kiser wrote that as Trigg’s mother, she held herself responsible for her son’s death. She remarked,

“I take full accountability as Trigg's mother, and I know I should have done more to protect him. One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it's something I will never overlook again. I hope amidst this pain, Trigg's story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss.”

Emilie also expressed her gratitude to her family members and friends, who she shared helped the family through their grief. She also thanked her followers for their kind messages, which she said supported her through the difficult period in her life.

Emilie also reflected on her journey as an influencer on social media, one that she shared she began as a new mother back in 2021. She wrote,

“When I started on social media in 2021 as a new mom, my goal was to connect with other moms and find a community. I have found that and so much more through all of you. I found a community, a hobby I love, and a job I am so grateful for. I have always been my authentic self on social media and tried my best to share my everyday life honestly, while also being mindful of what I didn't choose to share.”

After Trigg drowned, the influencer and her family had to navigate the lack of privacy in the media. Emilie also filed a lawsuit to redact critical details and surveillance footage that captured the incident from the public record to maintain the family’s privacy in the aftermath of the tragedy, as per USA Today. Now, Emilie addressed the lack of privacy the family faced after her son’s death, writing on Instagram,

“I now have seen through this tragedy how relationships online lack boundaries, especially in protecting children's privacy. Moving forward, I will be establishing more boundaries with what I share online.”

emilie kiser stop making me cry pic.twitter.com/DJKjOiAiki — spider (@spid3rmet) August 28, 2025

The influencer ended her note by sharing that she might open up on social media about her experience with navigating grief in the future.