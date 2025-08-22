Mommy influencer Emilie Kiser mourns the passing of son Trigg, blames herself for not being home

Brady and Emilie Kiser with their sons (Image via Instagram/@emiliekiser)

Emilie Kiser made a statement concerning the death of her three-year-old son, Trigg Kiser, when she requested the Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa County to seal records related to the tragedy.

Emilie’s statement, which has now been made public, provides an insight into the mourning mother’s condition after her son fell into the pool at their residence and died six days later on May 18.

Emilie, who was not at home at the time of the incident, recalled the accident and remarked that she will always regret being outside the family’s home when Trigg fell into the pool. According to E! News, which obtained the statement, Emilie said,

“I was not home when this happened. I will forever second guess that decision, among many others. The tragedy already haunts me.”

Emilie’s husband, Brady Kiser, was responsible for the care of Trigg on May 12 while she was out with her friends, as per USA Today. Brady was attending to the couple’s infant son, Theodore at the time and lost track of Trigg who ventured to the backyard and fell into the family’s pool.

According to USA Today, while Brady told authorities that his attention was away from Trigg for “moments,” surveillance footage revealed that Trigg was in the backyard for around 10 minutes, and was in pool for seven of those minutes.

After her son’s death, Emilie Kiser filed a lawsuit to seal records related to his death

Emilie Kiser, who is a mommy influencer with large followings on Instagram and TikTok, filed a lawsuit with the Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa County on May 27. As per People Magazine, Emilie requested the court to seal records related to Trigg’s death.

Emilie’s request was related to the fact that after her son died, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office and the City of Chandler received 100 requests to grant access to records related to Trigg. A source revealed to People Magazine that such appeals included “requests for the footage of a toddler’s death, which only serves to satisfy morbid curiosity more than any type of justice.”

The Arizona Superior Court granted Emilie’s request to keep public records related to Trigg’s death confidential, and also agreed that the mother’s personal declaration can be kept private.

The declaration, which was recently made public, includes Emilie’s comments on her profession as a social media personality contributing to the media and public’s curiosity about her son’s death. As per People Magazine, she added in her declaration,

“Our love for our children has been shared and expressed worldwide, given my role as a social media personality with many 'followers' across a number of social media platforms. Nothing we have shared as part of my profession has depicted or been intended to depict anything but deep and adoring love within our Family. That is how it should stay forever in my mind and the minds of all others.”

Adding that the way her son’s death was broadcast was disrespectful to his memory, the distraught mother said,

“The story of Trigg's tragic death has been all over the news, social media and online. I am now aware that Trigg's death was announced on social media less than 2 hours after he passed. In fact, Fox News wrongfully announced that he was dead immediately after the event.”

After investigating Trigg’s death, the Chandler Police Department recommended in July that Brady should face child abuse charges, as per USA Today. The father of the toddler was, however, granted a clean chit when Maricopa County prosecutor announced that there are no ‘reasonable’ grounds for him to be charged.