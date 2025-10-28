How is Emilie Kiser coping with the grief of losing son Trigg in drowning incident? Influencer shares heartbreaking update in journey

How is Emilie Kiser coping with grief of losing son Trigg in drowning incident? Influencer shares heartbreaking update in journey

Five months after the loss of her three‑year‑old son, Trigg, in May, influencer Emilie Kiser gave a fresh look at her healing process. In a video she posted Monday, Oct. 27, on both Instagram and TikTok, the Arizona‑based creator revealed she'd recently taken part in a grief retreat. She keeps speaking about the long, winding road of her grief.

Finding peace in pain, Emilie Kiser redefines grief as a lasting form of love

Influencer Kiser recently opened up about her healing at a wellness retreat, explaining that a mix of meditation and therapy has entirely reshaped her view of loss. She reflected that she had actually attended a retreat before the passing of her one, Trigg, and that earlier experience offered her a first tentative glimpse of how coping and acceptance can begin.

The newest retreat, she remarked, plumbed deeper, offering a lens on cohabiting with grief. In a guided meditation, she was prompted to stare at her sorrow, visualizing it, naming it, and over time learning to sit beside it. She described her grief as "Hard " observing that the experience taught her grief isn’t a trespasser but a faint lingering echo of love. She said grief is love framing it as a companion of an enemy, a quiet reminder of the person she still keeps close in memory.

In her words:

"...But through this experience, we were able to see that the grief doesn't want to be there either. It didn't ask to be in our lives,” she continued. The influencer explained that she has to learn to work together with her grief “because it is going to be here forever, and it's going to be here for the rest of your life... Grief is all of the love that you have for that person," she said, adding that it "becoming your friend is just so helpful... I feel like I was able to see that grief isn't the enemy, I guess it's a companion. It's a reminder of your loved one every single day."

Influencer Emilie Kiser keeps talking about life after the tragedy, describing her grief as a skein ever since her son Trigg drowned this year. In a counseling session, she explained that she’s learning to let joy and sorrow share the space, realizing that moments of happiness don’t lessen either the love she feels for her child or the depth of her mourning.

She also noted that many parents who have lost a child often feel guilty when moments of peace surface, as if a fleeting glimpse of joy somehow betrays their pain. She recalled her counselor insisting that "everything can coexist " urging that joy need not be tainted with shame. Kiser, meanwhile, turned her criticism toward the five‑stage grief model, branding it antiquated and out of touch with the reality of losing a child.

By continuing to share her story, she hopes that her candidness will chip away at the myths surrounding grief and provide a measure of comfort to anyone walking a painful path.

