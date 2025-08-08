Influencer Emilie Kiser's son was reportedly afloat in the backyard pool for almost ten minutes before he was found

Brady and Emilie Kiser with their son (Image via Instagram/@emiliekiser)

A report related to the death of influencer Emilie Kiser’s 3-year-old son, Trigg, directly contests Emilie’s husband, Brady Kiser’s, statement. Trigg, who drowned in his family’s backyard pool on May 12, was being watched at the time by his father, Brady, who claimed that he turned his attention away from his older son to focus on the couple’s newborn son for ‘three to five minutes’ during which time he fell into the pool.

A police report cited evidence from video surveillance at the Kisers’ residence to claim that Trigg was left “ in the backyard unsupervised while playing around the unsecured pool and unable to swim.” Noting that Emilie and Brad’s son fell into the pool when he was playing with an inflatable chair, the report said that Trigg,

“was in the backyard from 18:29:42 hours until Brady found him in the pool at 18:39:00 hours. He was in the water from 18:32:15 until 18:39:07.”

The report concluded that the couple’s son:

“was in the backyard unsupervised for more than 9 minutes, and in the water for about 7 of those minutes.”

In his earlier statement to the police, Brady told authorities that he left Trigg unsupervised for around 3 or 5 minutes. In the report, a detective made note of Brady’s initial statement and wrote,

“He said that he's told different people ‘3 minutes’ or ‘5 minutes’ but wasn't sure the exact timing, and said it wasn't very long.…After giving the 3-minute time estimate he made the following statement: ‘I was home alone, I had both kids, and so I knew I needed to obviously be tending on both of them.’”

About Emilie Kiser’s husband, Brady Kiser’s alleged role in their son’s death

After falling into the pool on May 12, Brady and Emilie Kiser’s son Trigg was hospitalized at the Phoenix Children's Hospital, critical, as per AZ Central. Trigg passed away on May 18, and an investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding his death.

In July, the authorities ultimately recommended that Brady, who was alone at home looking after his sons at the time that Trigg fell into the pool, be charged with a child abuse felony, according to ABC News. The news outlet noted that Chandler’s police department released a statement that read:

“After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions.”

A few days later, it was reported that Brady will not be facing any charges in his son’s accidental death as Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell found that there was “no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” as per NBC News.

Additionally, two pages were redacted from the report of the investigation after Emilie filed a request with the Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa County to remove certain details that could potentially be used to create “disturbing” content using AI related to her toddler’s tragic death, as per E! News.

Granting Emilie’s request, Judge Christopher Whitten wrote on August 8,

“The transcript on the disputed sections are not necessary for public accountability. Its disclosure would serve no purpose other than satisfying morbid curiosity.”

In a statement released to E! News, Emilie’s attorney said that the portion redacted from the report does not “alter any material facts of the accident,” but makes it possible for Trigg’s parents to protect their son’s memory.