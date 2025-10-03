"This isn't music criticism, it's worship" - Internet reacts to Variety reportedly rating Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" a perfect score of 100

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Olympiastadion on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Taylor Swift released her latest album called The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025. Meanwhile, it has gained massive attention on social media platforms after Variety allegedly gave the album a perfect score of 100. The reports attracted opinions from a huge number of audience online.

An X post suggesting the same was uploaded on October 3, 2025, by an account holder with the username @ThePopTingz. It has already gained more than 855K netizens who filed the footage. One user tweeted on X,,

"This isn’t music criticism, it’s worship. When mediocrity gets a flawless score, you know the industry’s rigged. Pathetic."

"Perfect scores don’t hit like they used to," added a tweet.

"This isn’t even scratching top 5 in her discography are we serious," wrote a netizen.

A lot of other netizens reacted to the alleged reports surrounding Variety giving the album the aforementioned rating, post its release. While many disagreed with the rating, many had a different perspective. One user commented,

"Taylor Swift’s album shines with perfect variety."

"100/100? Honestly, no surprises here… Queen Taylor never misses 👑🔥," read a tweet.

"Perfect 100s don’t come easy, Variety basically just called it an instant classic," mentioned a netizen.

Taylor Swift is also set to release another project associated with the recently released studio album. Details about the upcoming project has been mentioned by the reports in Variety, according to which,

"The pop singer is also set to release The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. According to the outlet, the project did not go through much promotion apart from those that happened through Taylor's social media platforms."

Exploring more about the movie and the recently released Taylor Swift studio album

Fans have been extremely excited with the release of Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl, that got released on Friday. The announcement about the studio album was made through the pop singer's Instagram stories.

The songs from the album are: The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey and The Life of a Showgirl. It has further been observed that the recently released album was Taylor's first full-length project since she dropped The Tortured Poets Department last year.

In August 2025, Taylor Swift first announced this project when she made an appearance on the New Heights Podcast. Taylor further said during the podcast episode,

"This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant."

For the unversed, the "movie" is not actually a traditional or concert film. Instead, it is an 89-minutes ong event with BTS videos as well as a new music video. Swedish pop masterminds Max Martin and Shellback have worked with the pop singer on this album.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's fans have flooded social media platforms with positive reactions about the studio album.