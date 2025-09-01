"This is an evil man" - Love Is Blind: UK fans criticize Kal for breaking up with Sarover after three months of marriage

Kal from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 released its long-awaited reunion special on August 31, 2025.

The episode saw all the couples and the pod squad members reunite after a year to share their life updates and address unresolved drama.

Among them was Kal and Sarover, who got married in episode 10 of the series. However, at the reunion, Sarover revealed that Kal had "walked away" from their marriage just three months after their wedding day.

Sarover added that Kal broke up with her right after New Year's and had given her three reasons for his decision without considering her opinion.

"He did give me three reasons. The first one was, 'There was no spark.' The second one was, 'We're very different people.' And the third one is, 'I'm more emotional and affectionate,'" Sarover recalled.

Kal defended himself, saying he could not meet Sarover's physical and emotional needs and that he was not meant for a long-term relationship.

Additionally, Kal did not feel that their breakup was anyone's fault as it "just didn't work."

However, Sarover remained upset that Kal did not speak to her before calling things off.

Love Is Blind: UK fans on X criticized Kal for ending things with Sarover on a whim and not communicating his concerns.

"i’m so baffled by kal’s personality transplant. this is an evil man where was he hiding this energy before??" a netizen wrote.

Many Love Is Blind: UK fans were surprised and disappointed to see the change in Kal, as one commented that he had "commitment issues."

"Naaaaaaah I’m actually livid. Kal is ice cold. He has learned nothing. His commitment issues are terrible. He dragged Sarover through this for what," a user reacted.

"t hasn’t actually occurred to Kal that him and Sarover were fully MARRIED. He ended it like she was a situationship. Because what do you mean you didn’t want to have a “prolonged” conversation about ending a whole MARRIAGE???" another commented.

"Kal is the biggest narcissist I’ve ever seen on this show, Sarover caught a break," a fan posted.

Other Love Is Blind: UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Kals brother KNEW he wasn’t husband material and told him to his face!! And Kal was like nah I’m just gonna legally lead this girl on He needs therapy," one X user posted.

"Thinking about Kal tearing his vows and reciting it from memory. Doing all that theatrics to break up after three months," another netizen wrote.

"Kal is the villain of this season. How do you marry someone and leave them with zero explanation? He fooled us all The disrespect, the audacity. The ego? Sarover didn't deserve this, such a sweet soul," one fan reacted.

Love Is Blind: UK star Kal struggles to give a concrete reason for his ultimate decision

Sarover's mother, Bali, confronted Kal at the Love Is Blind: UK reunion and called him out for leading Sarover down a path that was never genuine.

Kal disagreed, but Bali remained unconvinced.

She detailed how "devastating" it was for her to learn that her daughter's marriage had ended without any indication or conversation.

"You gave her nothing," she added.

Bali also criticized Kal for not considering speaking with Sarover before jumping to a conclusion and making a decision based on what felt right to him.

Kal defended himself by saying people do not "usually" consult on a breakup.

However, he explained that his intentions going into the experiment were genuine.

Despite the questions, Kal failed to answer "what changed," leaving Sarover with no closure.

Up until the end, the male Love Is Blind: UK star called Sarover a good wife, saying that he could not pinpoint what went wrong between the two of them.

Stay tuned for more updates.