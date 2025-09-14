"They're both toxic" - Big Brother 27 fans react to Vince's emotional chat with Morgan

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Big Brother season 27 is heading toward another eviction as houseguests scramble to consolidate their positions in the house.

Matters between Morgan and Week 10 Head of Household Vince continue to complicate as they discuss nominations and possible replacements.

Vince had initially put Keanu, Ava, and Kelley on the block, despite Morgan’s requests to nominate Lauren.

Vince’s decision felt like a betrayal to Morgan, who criticized him for prioritizing Lauren over her.

Things took a turn when Morgan won the Power of Veto (POV) and earned the power to take someone off the block.

That way, Vince would be forced to name either Lauren or Ashley as the replacement.

According to Morgan, if Vince went with Ashley, it would prove that his motive was to protect Lauren.

The live feeds showed Morgan and Vince arguing over the matter, each trying to explain their side of things.

While Vince believed nominating Lauren would be detrimental to his game, Morgan knew that keeping Lauren would put her safety at risk.

As the Big Brother pair clashed, Vince got emotional, telling Morgan that he wanted her in his life forever, and that he would never do anything to ruin their relationship, even if that meant backdooring Lauren.

Big Brother fans on X reacted to their conversation, as one commented:

“the way vince & morgan keep smiling & giggling while fighting like you can’t convince me they don’t love this they’re both toxic and im obsessed.”

Big Brother fans believed that both Morgan and Vince were equally manipulative when it came to getting their way.

“Yall mad at Morgan being manipulative when Vince is doing the same exact thing. If you can’t beat em, join em. Dont hate her for using his gameplay on him,” a fan wrote.

“shonda rhimes WISHES she could write cinema like morgan & vince provide on a nightly basis,” another one commented.

“I know being around Morgan/Vince must be exhausting but they’re good food entertainment wise,” a user posted.

Other Big Brother fans reacted to Vince saying he wanted Morgan in his life forever.

“Vince just told Morgan he will do this for her if she wants and that she is someone he wants in his life FOREVER and she's the person he will drive to at 3 in the morning.... like, that is some ao3 level s**t I STG,” a person commented.

“"I choose you every single time in every single way." Vince to Morgan. The great cheatmance of #BB27,” another one wrote.

“Vince just said that he wants Morgan in his life forever. Now he’s doing another declaration of love,” an X user posted.

Big Brother season 27: Vince gets emotional with Morgan in the HOH room

After Morgan won the Power of Veto, she joined Vince in the HOH room, telling him about the disadvantages of keeping Lauren in the house.

When Morgan mentioned that his closeness to Lauren upset her, Vince became emotional and tried to explain to her that she meant much more to him than Lauren did.

At that point, he confessed that he valued Morgan above everybody else in the Big Brother game.

“And I want you in my life forever. So, yes, I value our relationship over Lauren’s,” he said.

Vince added that he most likely won't stay friends with Lauren, who was 23 years old and from Louisiana, after the show.

But he would continue to remain in contact with Morgan. Vince stated that Morgan was someone he would call in the middle of the night when he felt emotional, and even drive to her place.

“So, yeah, I choose you every single time, in every single way,” he expressed.

But even then, he remained apprehensive about putting Lauren up and losing a potential ally in the house.

Stay tuned for more updates.