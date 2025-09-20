"They’re not allowed to do that, they’re licensed”: Trump allegedly implies Anti-Trump TV networks could lose their rights

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter during a news conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced an investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and took questions on a range of topics including his presidential pardons of Jan. 6 defendants, the war in Ukraine, cryptocurrencies and other topics. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, just after completing a state visit to the UK, Donald Trump addressed reporters on board Air Force One and took a familiar poke at Kimmel, venting about the host's perceived lack of talent and comparing his ratings unfavourably to Colbert's. His tone was sharp as he targeted TV networks like ABC for airing criticism, specifically zeroing in on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He said:

“ When you have a network and you have evening shows, and all they do is hit Trump. They're licensed. They're not allowed to do that."

The quote came just days after ABC placed Kimmel's program on indefinite suspension after Kimmel's furious monologue, linking MAGA rhetoric to the killing of conservative figure, Charlie Kirk, on September 12.

“ I read some places that networks were 97% against me”,

he claimed, citing no source. He also said,

“They are getting a license, I would think maybe their licenses should be taken away”.

He branded Kimmel and CBS’s Stephen Colbert as “Democratic operatives,” accusing them of violating FCC fairness doctrines.

A monologue that shook the airwaves

The spark ignited on September 10, when Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder, was gunned down at Utah Valley University. The shooter, a 22-year-old former MAGA devotee, left a manifesto blaming Trump’s “betrayal” of populist ideals. Two nights later, Jimmy Kimmel, 57, took to his ABC stage with his raw and unfiltered monologue, saying,

"The MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them”.

Nexstar Media Group, a major ABC affiliate owner, called the remarks “recklessly inflammatory.” FCC Chair Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, amplified the outrage, tweeting that networks “must serve the public interest” or face license scrutiny. By September 15, ABC caved, suspending Kimmel’s show, citing “sensitivity concerns.”

Kimmel’s history with Trump runs deep. Since 2017, his monologues have jabbed at everything from Trump’s healthcare cuts to his Oscar-night tweets. But this suspension felt different. Over 300 protesters rallied outside ABC’s Burbank studios, chanting “Censorship kills comedy.” Barack Obama posted on X, saying,

“This commentary offers a clear, powerful statement of why freedom of speech is at the heart of democracy and must be defended, whether the speaker is Charlie Kirk or Jimmy Kimmel, MAGA supporters or MAGA opponents”

As media trust erodes, Pew Research found that 62% qualified the news provided by a network as “not too reliable,” and a threat from Trump’s lawyers over network news seemingly aims to find purchase in an industry under siege. Many believe the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! is only the beginning.

Although Kimmel is no longer on ABC, his show continues on with the viewers in spirit; episodes from his season run are available for streaming on Hulu, with the monologue still included.

