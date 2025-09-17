Dismembered body found in D4vd's Tesla reportedly identified as girl between ages of 14 and 15

Teenage Girl’s Body Found in Tesla Registered to Singer D4vd (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating after the body of a teenage girl was discovered earlier this month inside a Tesla registered to singer D4vd. The situation around the discovery and who owns the car has people talking.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers went to a tow yard close to Mansfield Avenue and Romaine Street in Hollywood on September 8. Workers there told them about a bad smell coming from Tesla's front trunk. The car had been taken away two days before after someone left it on Bluebird Avenue near Doheny Drive. Inside, police found a bag with human remains.

Forensic experts later figured out the victim was a girl between 14 and 15 years old, via Rain the Plug on X. Officials said she was 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighed 71 pounds, and had wavy black hair. She wore black leggings, a tube top, stud earrings, and a yellow metal bracelet. She also had a tattoo on her right index finger that said "Shhh...".

Breaking: Body found in trunk of singer Dvd’s Tesla is teen girl between ages 14 and 15 Police is withholding identity until gamily notified.😳 pic.twitter.com/FKVNIU2CvM — Rain The Plug (@Raintheplug1) September 17, 2025

Investigation continues in Tesla case as authorities await forensic results and plan to question D4vd

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office is waiting to notify the girl’s family before sharing her identity. They have not determined how she died yet because the body was decomposed when it was found.

Investigators said they will depend on forensic tests and the medical examiner’s report to learn more. Police have not said if they believe foul play happened, but they confirmed plans to speak with the car’s registered owner and others linked to the situation.

The Tesla belongs to D4vd, a 20-year-old musician who became popular on TikTok before dropping his first album in April. He is recognized for tracks like Here With Me and Romantic Homicide and pulls in over 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify. As part of his tour, the artist plans to perform in Los Angeles on September 20.

Police are still investigating and have urged anyone with details to reach out to the Los Angeles Police Department.